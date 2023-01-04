Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at St. John’s
RV Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East) Game Projection: Marquette has a 59% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-78. So Far This Season: The Johnnies started out the year with eight straight wins, including a 20...
anonymouseagle.com
Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John’s Red Storm
THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East) THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Dave Sims and Sarah Kustok calling the action. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Basketball Slips Out Of The Associated Press Voting
Three straight losses for Marquette women’s basketball, including two against teams earning Associated Press poll votes, is a good recipe to get knocked out of the poll votes. That’s what’s happened to Marquette on the court against Colorado, Villanova, and UConn, and as of Monday, that’s what’s happened in the polling. The Golden Eagles were holding on to four points worth of votes last week, and with two losses since that poll came out, MU is no longer receiving votes in the newest rankings.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
radiomilwaukee.org
Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.
One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee
The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to...
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
wuwm.com
Pope Benedict's death and funeral prompt sharply divided reactions in Milwaukee
As his funeral approaches Thursday, former Pope Benedict is being remembered in starkly different ways in Milwaukee. Local Catholic Archbishop Jerome Listecki, appointed by Benedict, said in a written statement that he met the Pope several times either as pontiff or when Benedict was known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. Listecki says he always found "Pope Benedict to be quite gracious and humble, despite being the pontiff and the greatest theologian of the century."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WISN
Woman shot inside Milwaukee store
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a store Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at 13th Street and West Atkinson Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded Stark Foods. A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
