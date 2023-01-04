Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
atozsports.com
Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury
The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
Raiders WR Davante Adams Wants Input on QB Situation
The team’s top receiver emphasized that his dream was to play for the Raiders even before college teammate Derek Carr was drafted.
NFL: Bills, Bengals game will not be resumed; decision has no impact to Steelers playoff hopes
The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. The game was suspended on Monday night after McKees Rocks native and former Pitt football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football due to cardiac arrest. “This has been...
Albany Herald
Chiefs-Raiders Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
Heading into last week’s game vs. the 49ers, the benching of Derek Carr invited concerns about whether or not the Raiders would play inspired ball vs. a top-tier defense. In the end, Jarrett Stidham made the most of his opportunity, leading to 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed nine passes of 20 yards or more, with two of the plays reaching the 40-yard mark. More importantly, Davante Adams delivered a beast game (7/153/2) with multiple challenging catches. In the end, their overtime loss officially ended the postseason hopes for Las Vegas.
iheart.com
Raiders Reportedly Eyeing Tom Brady as Their Starting QB Next Season
Colin Cowherd: “Raiders want Brady. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis, the reason they sat and benched Derek Carr is they wanted to keep him healthy so they wouldn’t have to pay him, it was a health issue. Nothing personal, but Mark Davis the owner wants a new quarterback. They have Maxx Crosby in his prime, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs— they want to get the most out of those star players. If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they are willing to cut him, move on, and incur a very small $5.5 million cap hit. It does say Jimmy Garoppolo would also be someone they’d be interested in. They don’t have to make some deal for Brady, he’s a free agent, they don’t have to surrenders picks, and they’d probably get a pick for Derrek Carr. It is not a ‘perfect’ fit if Tom Brady went there. He’s comfortable with Josh McDaniels and Brady likes comfort, but he’s never proven to be a successful head coach, and their secondary is a mess— their first pick should be a corner, and their second pick should be a safety. The o-line is fine, not great, but it’s top 12-13 in the league. The Raiders have holes, but they check the right boxes. Left tackle—Kolton Miller is a good starter, star receiver, star edge rusher, offensive head coach… So the boxes check. They have to go out and get a good corner. Raiders check all the key boxes but they’ve got some holes on the roster. I believe the Raiders will also get a second or third round pick for Derek Carr. You don’t think Derek Carr would net a second round pick to stabilize the Jets?” (Full Segment Above)
Las Vegas Raiders Needs to Address in 2023 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are shifting their focus to the 2023 offseason after being eliminated from playoff contention.
Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed
The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
