Colin Cowherd: “Raiders want Brady. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis, the reason they sat and benched Derek Carr is they wanted to keep him healthy so they wouldn’t have to pay him, it was a health issue. Nothing personal, but Mark Davis the owner wants a new quarterback. They have Maxx Crosby in his prime, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs— they want to get the most out of those star players. If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they are willing to cut him, move on, and incur a very small $5.5 million cap hit. It does say Jimmy Garoppolo would also be someone they’d be interested in. They don’t have to make some deal for Brady, he’s a free agent, they don’t have to surrenders picks, and they’d probably get a pick for Derrek Carr. It is not a ‘perfect’ fit if Tom Brady went there. He’s comfortable with Josh McDaniels and Brady likes comfort, but he’s never proven to be a successful head coach, and their secondary is a mess— their first pick should be a corner, and their second pick should be a safety. The o-line is fine, not great, but it’s top 12-13 in the league. The Raiders have holes, but they check the right boxes. Left tackle—Kolton Miller is a good starter, star receiver, star edge rusher, offensive head coach… So the boxes check. They have to go out and get a good corner. Raiders check all the key boxes but they’ve got some holes on the roster. I believe the Raiders will also get a second or third round pick for Derek Carr. You don’t think Derek Carr would net a second round pick to stabilize the Jets?” (Full Segment Above)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO