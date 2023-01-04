Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
richlandsource.com
Union City Mississinawa Valley slides past Sidney Fairlawn in fretful clash
Union City Mississinawa Valley finally found a way to top Sidney Fairlawn 63-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Recently on December 20, Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off with Arcanum in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Seaman North Adams knocks out Washington Court House Miami Trace
Seaman North Adams trucked Washington Court House Miami Trace on the road to a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Seaman North Adams and Washington Court House Miami Trace played in a 56-35 game on December 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester dodges a bullet in win over Bloom-Carroll
Canal Winchester eventually plied victory away from Bloom-Carroll 63-61 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Canal Winchester squared off with New Albany in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville rides to cruise-control win over Holland Springfield
Dayton Centerville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Holland Springfield during this 62-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 21, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on December 30 at Toledo Whitmer High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Beginning was the end: Liberty Township Lakota East opens an early gap to jar West Chester Lakota West
A swift early pace pushed Liberty Township Lakota East past West Chester Lakota West Wednesday 62-44 in Ohio girls basketball on January 4. Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and West Chester Lakota West faced off on January 19, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Cedarville delivers statement win over Springfield Northeastern
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cedarville did exactly that with a 70-40 win against Springfield Northeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 20, Cedarville squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Mifflin mauls Whitehall-Yearling in strong effort
Columbus Mifflin painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Whitehall-Yearling's defense for a 74-45 win at Columbus Mifflin High on January 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Columbus Mifflin squared off with Lancaster in a basketball game. For more, click...
richlandsource.com
Toledo St. John's Jesuit earns solid win over Lima
Toledo St. John's Jesuit notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lima 44-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Lima and Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off on February 12, 2022 at Lima Senior High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Liberty Township Lakota East wallops Hamilton
Liberty Township Lakota East controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-31 win against Hamilton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton faced off on February 11, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For more, click here.
Comments / 0