ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln

Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
CARDINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense

Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville

Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville rides to cruise-control win over Holland Springfield

Dayton Centerville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Holland Springfield during this 62-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 21, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on December 30 at Toledo Whitmer High School. For more, click here.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Blowout: Cedarville delivers statement win over Springfield Northeastern

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cedarville did exactly that with a 70-40 win against Springfield Northeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 20, Cedarville squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a basketball game. For results, click here.
CEDARVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Mifflin mauls Whitehall-Yearling in strong effort

Columbus Mifflin painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Whitehall-Yearling's defense for a 74-45 win at Columbus Mifflin High on January 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Columbus Mifflin squared off with Lancaster in a basketball game. For more, click...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Toledo St. John's Jesuit earns solid win over Lima

Toledo St. John's Jesuit notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lima 44-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Lima and Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off on February 12, 2022 at Lima Senior High School. Click here for a recap.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor

No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Liberty Township Lakota East wallops Hamilton

Liberty Township Lakota East controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-31 win against Hamilton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton faced off on February 11, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For more, click here.
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy