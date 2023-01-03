ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Driver of Tesla that plunged off Northern California cliff arrested; CHP calls crash intentional

By Gregory Yee, Alexandra E. Petri
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jR1h_0k2di7Gt00

The driver of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff on Highway 1 in Northern California, leaving the two adults and two children inside injured but alive in what authorities called a miracle, has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing the crash.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena is suspected of attempted murder and child endangerment, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Patel was placed under arrest Monday night at Stanford Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash, and will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after being released from the hospital.

The vehicle's other occupants were identified as Patel's wife, 41, their 7-year-old daughter and their 4-year-old son, according to Andrew Barclay, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol. Their names were not released.

Patel is a radiologist with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

"Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no severe injuries," Michael Connors, a hospital spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. "We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation.

CHP officers were dispatched around 10:50 a.m. Monday to a call of a vehicle that had gone over a cliff on Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels, authorities said.

The area about 15 miles south of San Francisco, called Devil’s Slide , is known for fatal crashes.

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live," said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. "This was an absolute miracle."

The Tesla appeared to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, Pottenger said.

Arriving officers and emergency personnel saw a white Tesla that had gone about 250 to 300 feet down the cliff, according to the CHP.

Crews rappelled down to the car and rescued two adults and two children from inside; they were taken to a hospital because of serious injuries.

After examining evidence, investigators "developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act," and placed Patel under arrest, according to the CHP.

Authorities haven't determined what driving mode the Tesla was in — including whether the vehicle had its Autopilot function on — but investigators don't believe the vehicle's driving mode contributed to the crash.

An investigation is continuing and witnesses are encouraged to call the CHP's San Francisco Area office at (415) 557-1094.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 5

Olivia Bouvier
1d ago

Everytime a Tesla gets in an accident they have to announce the Elon Musk car got in an accident. how about a Mercedes, volvo, honda, an old ford, and any car for that matter. They try to bring musk down for anything that's his. Plus nobody asked those people to buy a Tesla, and he didn't give it to them.

Reply(2)
5
bidensmom2
1d ago

the man should be charged with 3 counts of attempted murder 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 1 count of attempted suicide, 2 counts of child endangerment and 1 count of reckless violence, also their should be a domestic violence enhancement and if hes the father should lose his half of custody indefinitely

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP

As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Still Unsolved

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
COURTLAND, MS
SFGate

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF

ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
ALAMEDA, CA
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
499K+
Followers
77K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy