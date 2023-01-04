ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season

By David Harrison
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScXci_0k2di5VR00

We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend.

The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with.

But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the right to the top overall pick at this point.

Not that it's a very valuable pick...apparently.

That's a ridiculous argument for another day.

For now, while Texans fans are hoping to see their team secure the first pick in this April's NFL Draft, there are others hoping to secure something else.

The right to play Houston next season.

Outside of the other AFC South opponents on the Texans' schedule next season, there are also the AFC North and NFC South Divisions.

Beyond that, Houston will play one team from the AFC East and West, and the NFC West as well.

Both western teams will visit, while the Texans travel east for the third.

The deciding factor for those games is which teams finish equal to Houston in their respective divisions.

With the Texans firmly in last place no matter what happens in Week 18, this means the Denver Broncos (last place in the AFC West) already have reservations to stop by next season.

The other two opponents have yet to be decided yet.

In the AFC East, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are fighting for the right to visit Houston, and they'll do so in Week 18, in person.

Whichever team loses the matchup between these two division rivals this weekend, they'll finish last place in the division, and add the Texans to their 2023 dance card.

With the Dolphins still alive in the playoff race, they'll certainly take a postseason ticket over one to Houston next season.

In the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are fighting at the bottom of the league, but they'll close the year out against different opponents.

If the Cardinals lose to the San Francisco 49ers, they clinch last place in their division and a game against Houston.

But if Arizona beats the 49ers, and the Rams lose to Seattle, then it's Los Angeles that will come to Texas next season.

This also means if both the Rams and Cardinals lose, it's quarterback Kyler Murray's squad we'll add to the schedule.

2023 Houston Texans Opponents

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts x2

Jacksonville Jaguars x2

Tennessee Titans x2

AFC North

at Cincinnati Bengals

vs. Cleveland Browns

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

at Baltimore Ravens

NFC South

at Atlanta Falcons

at Carolina Panthers

vs. New Orleans Saints

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Place in AFC West

vs. Denver Broncos (Clinched Ahead of Week 18)

Last Place in AFC East

at Miami Dolphins if LOSS to New York Jets in Week 18

at Jets if LOSS to Dolphins in Week 18

Last Place in NFC West

vs. Arizona Cardinals if LOSS to San Francisco 49ers OR Los Angeles Rams LOSS to Seattle Seahawks

vs. Rams if LOSS to Seahawks AND Cardinals LOSS to 49ers

