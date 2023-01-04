ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero Names His All-Time Orlando Magic Starting 5

Paolo Banchero has named his ideal starting 5 with Orlando Magic legends and it looks like a hard team to beat.

Paolo Banchero is just the 3rd player in Orlando Magic history to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft. Given the last 2 times they had the first pick, they picked generational talents in Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard, their track record has been extremely solid, including picking Banchero up this year.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists and is looking like the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year. His future is looking incredibly bright, with his rookie averages comparable to the likes of LeBron James as a rookie.

Paolo is embracing the Magic and proved that he is well-versed in the team's history by naming his all-time starting five for the franchise. It features Penny Hardaway , Tracy McGrady, Grant Hill , Dwight Howard, and Shaquille O'Neal .

This is one hell of a lineup. Hardaway went to the NBA Finals alongside Shaq in 1995 while Tracy McGrady won the scoring title when he was with the Magic. Grant Hill's career was hampered by injuries but in his prime, he was a feared wing. Dwight Howard was arguably the best defensive center in the NBA since the 2000s, taking the Magic to the Finals in 2009.

Will Paolo Banchero Join This List Soon?

Banchero is looking like he might be a superstar in the NBA in just a matter of years. His skill set as a big is incredibly smooth and he has the ability to score on all 3-levels of the court. His outside shot is improving while he is getting accustomed to finishing through bodies in the paint.

His defensive work rate has been encouraging him to start his career. If he wants to be great, he could realistically achieve it if he worked hard to ensure it. Perfecting his already solid foundation might make him comparable to some of the best draft prospects that have come into the NBA over the last few years.

