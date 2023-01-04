Read full article on original website
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
KFOX 14
El Paso mayor talks about next steps for Downtown arena, buildings in Union Plaza area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser shed light on what will come next for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, and the buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood that the city purchased for the project. Leeser's response...
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric will soon close all of their walk-in centers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People KFOX14 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president charged with misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association was booked into jail Thursday, according to El Paso County jail records. Ronald Martin is charged with misusing money greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, jail records show. The...
KFOX 14
Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
KFOX 14
El Paso officer accused of unlawfully releasing confidential info to family members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More information was obtained on the El Paso police officer who is charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Investigators said an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on...
KFOX 14
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD teams up with Care Solace for mental health care coordination services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District has partnered with Care Solace to expand access to community mental health and substance use treatment providers for students, staff, and their families. Care Solace provides a Care Companion™ team who can find available providers in the community.
KFOX 14
Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
KFOX 14
Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
KFOX 14
El Paso DEA seized over 2 million fentanyl, fake pills in west Texas, New Mexico in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across the whole U.S. in 2022. The El Paso DEA Division, which covers West Texas and the whole state of New...
KFOX 14
Horizon City Fire Department hires 8 full-time firefighters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Horizon City Fire Department started the new year by hiring full-time firefighters. The fire department will be a combination department meaning they will have eight full-time firefighters and continue with their volunteer firefighters. The Horizon Fire Department Fire Chief Kristian Menendez has been...
KFOX 14
Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
KFOX 14
El Paso police detain man, investigate reports of person who pointed gun at migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police detained a 27-year-old man while they investigate reports of a man who pointed a gun at migrants at Sacred Heart Church. Police said they received a call on Saturday around 10:34 p.m. about a man who was harassing migrants and had a gun at the church on South Oregon.
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
KFOX 14
Discovery at El Paso airport makes it on TSA's list of 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A discovery made at El Paso International Airport made it on the Transportation Security Administration's list of top 10 items found at airport security checkpoints in 2022. A TSA official found soiled money in crutches at the El Paso airport. "It's hard to imagine...
KFOX 14
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of stabbing aunt, girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of stabbing his aunt and girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend. Officers arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez. On Dec. 25, 2022 police were called to the 3700 block of Truman Avenue in central El Paso to investigate...
KFOX 14
Man suffers severe injuries after getting attacked by multiple dogs in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with severe injuries from a dog attack in central El Paso Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The attack involving multiple dogs took place at the 2400 block of E Wyoming,...
KFOX 14
2 separate crashes near Hawkins, Viscount cause major I-10 delays Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadways were busy Wednesday morning for El Paso drivers as emergency crews responded to 2 separate crashes on Interstate 10. The first crash happened on I-10 at Viscount Boulevard before 7 a.m. closing the left 3 lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
