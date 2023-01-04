ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Electric will soon close all of their walk-in centers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People KFOX14 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Horizon City Fire Department hires 8 full-time firefighters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Horizon City Fire Department started the new year by hiring full-time firefighters. The fire department will be a combination department meaning they will have eight full-time firefighters and continue with their volunteer firefighters. The Horizon Fire Department Fire Chief Kristian Menendez has been...
HORIZON CITY, TX
KFOX 14

Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
CANUTILLO, TX

