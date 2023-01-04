Read full article on original website
Proposed Rule: Elected Officials who Deviate From Idaho GOP Platform Could Face Consequences
The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
Idaho Supreme Court Upholds the State's Near-Total Abortion ban
BOISE - The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected multiple challenges from Planned Parenthood and an independent abortion provider to the near-total abortion ban in the state. On Thursday, the court released an opinion in regarding the effort by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, and others, seeking the court to rule that the state's constitution includes a "fundamental right" to abortion and to block three state abortion laws.
Gov. Little taps former Fish & Game director to serve on power council
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Ed Schriever, the recently retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, to be Idaho’s representative to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Schriever replaces Jim Yost, who is retiring after serving since 2007. The Power Council, which was...
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again
ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
Charges Dropped Against Idaho Mother Arrested for Taking Kids to Playground During COVID Closure
BOISE - Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that his office has moved to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady, who was arrested in 2020 for taking her children to a closed playground and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Brady's arrest at Meridian's Kleiner Park in April of 2020 sparked...
Idaho was Second-Fastest Growing State in the U.S. in 2022
Fueled still by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population that nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Compared to the previous estimate...
To protect bighorn sheep, domestic sheep and goats prohibited in select areas managed by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep. The adopted rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units where...
Flu-Related Death of a Child Reported in Southern Idaho
WEISER - A child in Idaho's Washington County is the state's first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. The exact age of the child was not released.
Police Detail Murder Suspect's Arrest, Previous Encounters With Police
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
North Idaho Non-Profits get a $450,000 Boost From Housing Challenge Fundraiser
LEWISTON - Idaho nonprofits got a big boost this holiday season thanks to the 12th annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The 2022 campaign raised nearly $2.7 million over 20 days, benefiting 88 Idaho nonprofits. The money will help organizations throughout the state that provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need, say organizers.
Idaho Legislature's Attorney Bills Surpass $330,000 to Defend Abortion Laws
The Idaho Legislature has now spent more than $330,000 on its private legal team defending the state’s abortion laws against multiple lawsuits, in addition to the defense of the laws provided by the state attorney general’s office. The taxpayer-funded bill has reached $331,611.60 so far, according to records...
Washington Legislature Looks to Tackle Transportation Safety, Equity, Inflation
More than 700 people likely died on Washington's roads in 2022, according to early estimates, a mark not reached since 1996. As the state House and Senate transportation committees resume their work in the 2023 legislative session that begins Jan. 9, it will be with this toll hanging over lawmakers' heads.
Inslee praises ‘major achievements’ in start of two clean energy reforms in Washington
(The Center Square) – At a Wednesday afternoon media briefing, an enthusiastic Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee offered up unqualified support for two new climate change policies that went into effect on Sunday. “And what our Department of Ecology and Commerce Department have done through a herculean effort and...
Idaho ‘big fish’ stories of 2022
From a catch-and-release record cutbow in Henrys Lake to a dramatic state-record catfish saga that could have been written by John Grisham, the past year’s record-setting fishing stories was one for the ages. Anglers from both within and outside of Idaho’s borders hoisted up some incredible benchmarks during 2022 and have pictures to show for it.
Winning Number for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Announced
The winning number for the Idaho Lottery's sold out $1,000,000 Raffle has been drawn. This year's $1,000,000 winning number is: 180289. In addition to the $1,000,000 prize, two $10,000 prize winning numbers have also been announced. Those $10,000 winning ticket numbers are:. 044635. 132683. In addition to the $1,000,000 and...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Idaho Public Utilities Commission approves criticized Idaho Power solar study
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a study conducted by Idaho Power that suggested the utility should be allowed to lower the credit rate paid to customers who own home solar power systems. The decision, made on Dec. 22, opens the door for the company to move ahead with proposing...
Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders
IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
Population influx in northwestern Montana causing sewage issues
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
