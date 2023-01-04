ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Idaho Supreme Court Upholds the State's Near-Total Abortion ban

BOISE - The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected multiple challenges from Planned Parenthood and an independent abortion provider to the near-total abortion ban in the state. On Thursday, the court released an opinion in regarding the effort by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, and others, seeking the court to rule that the state's constitution includes a "fundamental right" to abortion and to block three state abortion laws.
IDAHO STATE
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again

ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
To protect bighorn sheep, domestic sheep and goats prohibited in select areas managed by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep. The adopted rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units where...
WASHINGTON STATE
Flu-Related Death of a Child Reported in Southern Idaho

WEISER - A child in Idaho's Washington County is the state's first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. The exact age of the child was not released.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho ‘big fish’ stories of 2022

From a catch-and-release record cutbow in Henrys Lake to a dramatic state-record catfish saga that could have been written by John Grisham, the past year’s record-setting fishing stories was one for the ages. Anglers from both within and outside of Idaho’s borders hoisted up some incredible benchmarks during 2022 and have pictures to show for it.
IDAHO STATE
Winning Number for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Announced

The winning number for the Idaho Lottery's sold out $1,000,000 Raffle has been drawn. This year's $1,000,000 winning number is: 180289. In addition to the $1,000,000 prize, two $10,000 prize winning numbers have also been announced. Those $10,000 winning ticket numbers are:. 044635. 132683. In addition to the $1,000,000 and...
IDAHO STATE
Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders

IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
MOSCOW, ID
