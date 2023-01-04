Read full article on original website
AS Roma taps ULTI Agency to run esports department
ULTI Agency has signed an agreement to become the official esports agency for Italian football club AS Roma, the two parties have announced. The deal will see ULTI Agency run Roma’s esports department and explore new strategic opportunities, including the possibility of expanding the club’s roster of esports titles.
LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania hub: All OWL roster changes and rumors
With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season. When all was said and...
“An enormous loss”: League figures react to Dash’s LCS departure
James ‘Dash’ Patterson announced that his role as a desk host had been minimized and that he will not return to the LCS in the same capacity in 2023 in a statement on social media that caused a range of reactions from his colleagues and fans. Dash joined...
Tyler1 demands Riot nerf “disgusting” Udyr in League Season 13
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp raged at the “broken” Udyr and Prowlers Claw combo and demanded Riot Games nerf the popular League of Legends strategy. League of Legends Season 13 is just around the corner, and fans of the popular MOBA are preparing to climb the ranked ladder once again.
League of Legends players say ARAM is dying because of new changes
After getting some massive changes ahead of Season 13, League of Legends players are voicing their displeasure with the changes to ARAM mode. While League of Legends has a reputation for being an ultra-competitive MOBA with a thriving esports scene, casual players have managed to find their spots to enjoy the game’s vast lineup of characters.
FIFA 23 January squad update makes Ronaldo a free agent on Career Mode
FIFA 23 has made Cristiano Rolando a free agent in Career mode following his real-life departure from Manchester United. Ronaldo is one of the greatest soccer players of all time. When it comes to Career mode, he is always one player that the community follows and wants in their team. However, real-life career choices have meant that the iconic soccer star is now appearing as a free agent in FIFA 23.
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
Overwatch 2 ranked ladder still broken with 10-way tie for rank 1
Overwatch 2’s ranked system has been a massive point of contention for the community, and now even the most elite players are getting in on the conversation because of a 10-way tie for rank 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has brought many players who hadn’t played for years...
Pokemon Go player says Team Go Rocket Grunt is “too much” after steamy encounter
A Pokemon Go player has had a particularly “close” encounter with a Team Go Rocket grunt, with the character’s avatar finding themself in the nefarious antagonist’s embrace. Pokemon Go is known for a variety of visual glitches or situationally awkward model overlaps. Players have found Pokemon...
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”
Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream. In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his...
Pelé laid to rest in Brazil as an estimated 200,000 plus turn out to mourn soccer legend's passing
Brazil was in mourning on Tuesday as legendary soccer player Pelé was laid to rest after his death last week at the age of 82. Arguably the greatest of all time, he made his name with Santos FC and won three FIFA World Cups for his country and over 200,000 mourners paid tribute to him before his burial.
How Private Matches work in Apex Legends: Create custom tournament & invite friends
Respawn Entertainment is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends as part of the Spellbound Collection Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event comes chock-full of new content. The update makes quality-of-life changes, introduces new cosmetic items, balances weapons,...
League of Legends patch 13.1 notes: Jax mid-scope goes live, more Yuumi nerfs
League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with LoL patch 13.1 on its way. Riot is pushing through Jax’s promised mid-scope update as well as all the planned preseason changes, as well as preparing for Yuumi’s rework: here’s the full patch notes. New year, new League...
iShowSpeed could finally meet Ronaldo after invite from his new team
Streaming star iShowSpeed revealed he’s gotten an invite from Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team, Al Nassr, as he could finally meet his hero. As iShowSpeed has taken over the internet during the last few months, he’s made one thing abundantly clear – he loves Cristiano Ronaldo and views the Portuguese icon as the greatest of all time.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 details: Release date, rumored changes
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is coming to a close soon, meaning Valorant Episode 6 is on its way. While details regarding the upcoming new Valorant Episode are still scarce, here’s everything we currently know. As of the article’s writing, Valorant is still on Episode 5 Act 3. But...
Riot servers down: Valorant, League & Wild Rift server status updates
Riot servers are down, causing service interruptions for all of its multiplayer games. These include League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. For updates on whether or not they’re experiencing downtime in any (or, in some cases, all of) their games, you can find out here.
Where to find Falinks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Falinks is one of the many returning Pokemon from Generation 8 found around the Paldea region. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Falinks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a number of different Pokemon that were introduced in Generation 8, like Arrokuda,...
Logan Paul claims he was advised to “stay silent” amid CryptoZoo issues
Logan Paul has revealed he was advised to “stay silent” for over a year as issues with the CryptoZoo team turned into a criminal investigation back in 2021. Logan Paul first revealed CryptoZoo during an Impaulsive episode in August 2021, but the project didn’t go as planned with many of its investors calling it a scam in the months since.
