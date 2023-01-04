ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourerie

Jet 24 Action News at 6

A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher. A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Wild Stuff: Uncover the mystery of glass frogs

Erie man pleads guilty to charge stemming from 2020 …. A man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge connected to the May 30, 2020, riot in Erie. City of Erie receives funding for pedestrian safety …. The City of Erie is receiving nearly $400,000 to help improve...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Bessie Hendricks 110th birthday

Lake City woman was the oldest living American until her passing at age 115 in January 2023. Lake City woman was the oldest living American until her passing at age 115 in January 2023. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new …. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new...
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport

A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair

Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new …. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair. Your Health: Potential COVID boosters with no needle …. Your Health: Potential COVID boosters with no needle necessary. Your Money: New...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie’s Habitat for Humanity asks for donations

One community staple has asked for a helping hand this new year. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is in need of new donations. The donations they receive go towards their Habitat for Humanity building projects.  They are also used for the re-store and sell at an affordable price. This includes kitchen cabinets, home décor, and […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville

Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
MEADVILLE, PA
yourerie

Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday

Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday. Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday. Local businesses react to busy holiday spending season. Local businesses react to busy holiday spending season. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field. WATCH: Penn State players warm up inside...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
SYKESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Stealing Three Catalytic Converters Faces Hearing Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly stole three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. on Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer

VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guide Rail, Rolls into Ditch Off Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on 15th Street in Sandycreek Township. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on January 4, the crash took place around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on 15th Street (State Route 8), north of Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New 24-hour gym coming to Edinboro in February

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro and its surrounding communities soon will have a new fitness facility to perhaps help them meet their New Year’s Resolutions or for their lifelong pursuit of wellness. Alt Fitness is owned by husband and wife team JJ and Brandi Benson. The Bensons owned a small gym in Cochranton before they sold the […]
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Metroplex shooting leaves one dead, community reacts

Erie Police are investigating the last homicide of 2022, a shooting at a private party at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. That shooting left one man injured and another dead. The Erie County coroner identified the victim as Steve Smith, 38. There have been mixed reactions from community members […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy