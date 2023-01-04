Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
nodq.com
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
PWMania
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
CNET
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live: How to Watch, Full Results, Sasha Banks Arrives and More
The biggest wrestling event outside of WWE's WrestleMania lights up the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, Jan. 4. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom has made a name for itself over the last two decades for showcasing some of the best professional wrestling on the planet each year on 01/04 — and based on this year's card, it's likely to do so again.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
Comments / 0