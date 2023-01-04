Read full article on original website
Creating Connection Through Technology
As we age and the pace of life slows down a bit, we might seek out and value simple things, like connection and comfort, a bit more. Often, however, family and friends may be spread out across miles, which can make that comfort and connection a little harder to come by. The Thrive Center in downtown Louisville is dedicated to finding ways to help people stay comfortable, active, and healthy as they transition to the later stages in life, and have formed partnerships with a number of companies that are focused on fostering a sense of connection through technology. Their showroom offers opportunities to explore a wide variety of assistive and consumer technology that can help us maintain connection and comfort as we grow older.
Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005257/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech Innovators Preparing For Consumer Electronics Show
Tech companies are gearing up for what's been deemed the most influential tech event in the world. The Consumer Electronics Show kicks off on Thursday, and this year tech analysts expect developers will incorporate more artificial intelligence into their products. "I think a lot of these AI capabilities, the purpose...
NFT Marketing Agency: 6 Robust Solutions a Professional Company Offers That Deliver the Next-Generation Virtual Experience to Users
An NFT marketing agency can help you build and market your solutions to the target audience. The agency has professionals, tools, and experience to take your business to the next level. There are multiple services that a blockchain marketing agency can offer you. So, instead of using trial-and-error strategies, you should hire an NFT marketing agency to help you. Are you wondering about the kind of services to get from the blockchain agency? If so, you have come to the right venue. Here, we explore the different kinds of services a blockchain development agency can offer you.
Christopher Tarhan of Tarhanmotorsport: The Expert in Marketing Strategies for Motorsports
Motorsport is an exciting, challenging and sometimes dangerous industry. For those who are bold enough to thrive on its challenges in can also be a very lucrative business for many brands, companies and personalities. It is highly embraced by people worldwide and draws the attention of thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching at home. Many entrepreneurs and companies have taken advantage of the opportunity to be involved in the sport to create more brand awareness for their products and services. Although motorsports marketing is alluring and exciting, it can be one of the most challenging industries to navigate without the right expertise on your side. Today, many marketing agencies are helping entrepreneurs and businesses handle their marketing within the motorsports world. Christopher Tarhan is a leading marketing strategist in the industry who is offering unique marketing strategies to help businesses achieve success.
eLstar Dynamics and Morphotonics Collaborate to Achieve Flexible Spacer Design for Smart Glass Using Advanced Nanoimprinting Processes
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of smart adaptive glass, and Morphotonics, the leading large-area nanoimprinting equipment company, announce a successful collaboration using nanoimprinted (NIL) spacers as part of the smart glass fabrication process. This advanced manufacturing process is based on eLstar’s proprietary electrophoretic technology and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. By enabling flexibility in the spacer design, especially for large-area glass substrates, it allows more design versatility and lowered manufacturing costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005012/en/ eLstar and Morphotonics achieve new spacing capabilities as part of eLstar’s patented electrophoretic (ELM) glass fabrication process and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Importance of Business Skills for Engineers
As an engineer, you are trained in technical skills such as math, physics, and computer programming. However, in today's rapidly changing business environment, it is important for engineers to have a well-rounded skill set that includes business skills as well.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
Ericsson Takes Steps to Accelerate Profitability in Cloud Services
Ericsson is continuing to execute on its revised strategy in segment Cloud Software and Services. As outlined at the recent Capital Markets Day, key priorities include limiting subscale software development, accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts and changing focus from market share gains to profitable business. With the...
The next web3 community building innovation of 2023: BULLZ Challenges
WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd. – Singapore: While airdrops have long been one of the most popular marketing methods for web3 projects to incentivize early adopters, WOM Protocol has announced a new airdropping tool, BULLZ Challenges to airdrop tokens as rewards for actual community participation. The BULLZ Challenge Launchpad states to “make airdrops fun”, by enabling web3 projects and creators to airdrop NFTs or tokens to their communities in return for any defined actions, called a “Challenge”.
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
Singapore's StarHub Partners with Infosys Compaz to Enable IT Transformation
Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider StarHub, to enable their IT transformation, while strengthening their technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz will...
Bosch is rolling out a security dashcam designed for ride-share drivers
On Tuesday evening as CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas, the global supplier introduced a new connected smart camera and accompanying 24-hour support line for drivers of ride-hailing apps. Bosch said it’s working with Gridwise, an app for ride-share and delivery drivers, to conduct user research and ensure it’s the right fit for the market.
How first-generation farmers can build for success
Entering into the world of agriculture for first-time farmers can be incredibly daunting, but the cultivation of some sound financial practices and a good business plan can make a huge difference, according to industry experts. “It’s an exciting time to be starting out as a farmer. The technology and resources...
From electric skates to an AI-powered bird feeder, CES 2023 will showcase latest tech
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
Innovation and Opportunity: The Thriving Tech Scene in the United States
The United States is home to a number of major tech companies and is considered a global leader in the tech industry. Some of the top tech cities in the United States include:. Silicon valleyPhoto bySilicon_valley_title.png (421 × 236 pixels, file size: 261 KB, MIME type: image/png)
Pudu Robotics Deploys Solution in 600+ Cities
Pudu Robotics has successfully deployed its robotic solutions in more than 600 cities around the world as of the end of 2022. The company aims to expand its services and use cases in 2023, as Pudu continues to ramp up its international presence and step up its game in offering the best service robots.
Latest AI Technology – Revolutionising Modern-Day Business Operations
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Software development has become an integral part of modern businesses to streamline processes and increase productivity. Moreover, it allows firms to boost efficiency and output with less effort. However, business owners always look for the latest AI developments to improve productivity.
Black Millennial Health Coach Creates Global Wellness Ecosystem
The health and wellness movement is growing in leaps and bounds in both the social and physical spaces. A new study by global communications firm Ketchum shows that the definition of wellness is equally emotional as it is physical and that today’s wellness influencer is most commonly young, male, and ranks mindfulness and positive relationships among his top goals for well-being. Style Bell, the L.A.-based wellness coach and serial philanthropist is making waves with this new approach and bridging the gap between emotional and physical wellness for people of all backgrounds.
