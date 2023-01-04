Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
TiVo, Amlogic Intro TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs
TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced that they have pre-integrated TiVo® OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets. Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV...
thefastmode.com
Sinclair, SK Telecom Showcase Live, In-Vehicle NextGen Broadcast Automotive Services
Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that the company has completed a live, in-vehicle, demonstration of the practical application of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) automotive services. The demonstration, a shared effort between Sinclair/ONE Media 3.0, Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, and CAST.ERA, a joint venture...
The Easiest Way To Set Up A Guest Wi-Fi Network
Just about everyone has internet access these days. The Census Bureau reports that 92% of American households have at least one computer and 85% enjoy a home internet connectivity service. But your network equipment can do more than meets the eye. The guest network is a secondary network your router can broadcast, granting a tunneled access point to your internet. It restricts connected devices to only the internet, walling them off from your other linked devices such as printers, servers, and storage devices. Businesses use guest networks to let customers connect to their Wi-Fi without exposing the primary network (via Cisco). But you can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network at home.
thefastmode.com
CommScope Launches HomeVantage™ Home Networking Solutions
CommScope announced the launch of HomeVantage™ home networking solutions, a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. The HomeVantage portfolio delivers leading-edge services and features to meet global market demands and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and accelerate their time to market.
thefastmode.com
SOCAR Türkiye Partners Turkcell for 5G-Ready Private Wireless Network
SOCAR Türkiye cooperated with Turkcell to develop innovative use cases in digitalization of the energy sector. Operating as an oil and gas company SOCAR Türkiye has made a strategic deal with Turkcell, the leading technology company of Türkiye to deploy private wireless network in Aliağa Peninsula. The future-proofed 5G-ready network will be provided for SOCAR Türkiye to accelerate its digital transformation and implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases.
How to use an Echo Dot as a mesh Wi-Fi extender
The latest Echo Dot smart speakers have eero Built-in which means you can use them to add an additional 1,000 square feet of coverage to your eero mesh network.
JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless
With AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, JBL's all-in-one speaker system has plenty of options for streaming. But it's not exactly cheap...
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
nexttv.com
Sinclair Demonstrates In-Car Services Delivered Via NextGen TV
Hyundai Mobis, Cast.Era, SK Telecom bring enhanced geo-targeting, infotainment and emergency information to vehicles. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it completed a demonstration of how it can use NextGen TV signals to deliver a variety of in-vehicle services to equip automobiles. Sinclair worked with Hyundai Mobis and Cast.Era, a joint venture...
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
CNET
Upgrade to a Mesh Router System With 20% Off Nest WiFi Pro
Mesh routers deliver fast, powerful performance that help eliminate dead spots and buffering throughout your entire home -- and they're easy to set up, too -- which is why so many people are upgrading. A reliable mesh system can be pricey, though. If you've been considering updating your current Wi-Fi system, now is the time. Amazon has Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh routers marked down right now, saving you 20% on one, two or three routers.
nexttv.com
CommScope Announces New 'HomeVantage' Line of Open-Sourced, Carrier Grade Wi-Fi Gateways - CES 2023
CommScope has announced a new line of carrier grade Wi-Fi gateways based on open-sourced firmware powered by the RDK and OpenWrt developer communities. The Hickory, N.C.-based technology company is unveiling its new devices at CES in Las Vegas this week, as headquarters still works, to try to spin off the slumping CommScope Home Networks division.
thefastmode.com
Transforming Service Providers into 'Experience Providers' in 2023 Featured
As the competitive environment intensifies and the fight for broadband subscriber loyalty gets increasingly tougher, it has never been more critical for telecom operators to go beyond being just service providers. To effectively win the critical battle for subscriber loyalty, it is now more imperative than ever for today’s service providers to become tomorrow’s “experience providers”. Gone are the days of just providing fast pipes for over-the-top players and cloud giants. Service providers can now take full advantage of the opportunity represented by “owning” the connected home and metaverse experience, including delivering Average Revenue Per User (ARPU)-enhancing services and leveraging subscriber intelligence for operational efficiency and churn reduction, better than ever before.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Android Authority
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a hub, smart button, and wireless charger
Samsung is reviving its efforts at first-party SmartThings hubs. Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub, smart button, and wireless charger all in one. The product will support Matter accessories out of the box. It’s shipping to the US in early February 2023. Samsung is taking the...
thefastmode.com
Airtel Selects Ribbon to Expand its Current IP Transport Backhaul Network
Ribbon Communications announced that Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's leading telecommunications services provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its current IP Transport backhaul network in order to deploy 5G throughout India. Ribbon's 5G Cell Site Router (CSR) solution, designed for optimized delivery and efficiency, leverages the Ribbon Muse domain orchestration platform...
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
thefastmode.com
Foxconn Partners with NVIDIA to Develop Automated & Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
NVIDIA and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest technology manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms. As part of the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ for the global automotive market....
nexttv.com
3G Swims With the Fishes After Verizon Becomes the Last Major U.S. Carrier to Sunset the Groundbreaking Mobile Standard - CES 2023
It was at CES 20 years ago (opens in new tab)that Verizon announced that it would start streaming video and 3D games over its third-generation (3G) mobile network. This week, as it continues to festoon CES 2023 with 5G propaganda, Verizon is kicking the final fringe group of 3G faithful off that network, as it cannibalizes the spectrum for 5G initiatives -- a move already made by U.S. wireless peers AT&T and T-Mobile earlier in 2022.
thefastmode.com
Hybrid Fiber and ngFWA Network Designs Will Expand and Accelerate Digital Divide Initiatives in 2023 Featured
In 2022, the U.S. government allocated an unprecedented $42.45 billion toward closing the country’s persistent digital divide through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. Adding in the $20.4 billion in the Rural Development Opportunity Fund from 2021, and the prior $1.5 billion Connect America Fund (CAF) II, a little over $63 billion will be flowing into America’s broadband infrastructure.
