Just about everyone has internet access these days. The Census Bureau reports that 92% of American households have at least one computer and 85% enjoy a home internet connectivity service. But your network equipment can do more than meets the eye. The guest network is a secondary network your router can broadcast, granting a tunneled access point to your internet. It restricts connected devices to only the internet, walling them off from your other linked devices such as printers, servers, and storage devices. Businesses use guest networks to let customers connect to their Wi-Fi without exposing the primary network (via Cisco). But you can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network at home.

11 DAYS AGO