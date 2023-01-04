Read full article on original website
Wrestle Kingdom 17: Sasha Banks debuts; Kenny Omega wins major championship; Karl Anderson loses NEVER Openweight Title
NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 took place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. Sasha Banks made her debut laying out KAIRI (former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane). Banks then challenged her to a match for next month in San Jose, California at Battle in the Valley on February 18.
WWE Superstar expected to return to the company; Note on Bayley in Japan; Booker T and NXT
According to a report by F4WOnline, Naomi is reportedly expected to make her return to WWE. It is also being said the impression is Naomi will not be appear at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Sasha Banks. Note on Bayley in Japan. PWInsider reported on Tuesday that Bayley is...
WWE on A&E Programming set to return next month
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday, February 19. New WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also be returning with brand new episodes. Source: PWInsider.
WWE Superstar gets engaged; John Laurinaitis appearance canceled
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio announced his engagement on Twitter. In the picture on Instagram his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette is wearing an engagement ring. You can check out the picture below. The first scheduled public appearance for John Laurinaitis since his departure from WWE has been canceled. Bobby Fulton announced...
Vince McMahon announces return as WWE chairman
Months after sports entertainment visionary Vince McMahon stepped down as the head of World Wrestling Entertainment, he announced his plan to return on Thursday.
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
AEW provides exclusive look at the new intro for Dynamite
AEW provided an exclusive look to their new intro for Dynamite on Tuesday. This is part of the new look and feel for the show that will debut Wednesday night live from Seattle, WA. The theme song is the same. You can watch the new intro below:
NXT Viewership And Key Demo For First Show Of 2023
The first NXT of 2023 drew an average of 653,000 viewers on the USA Network. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.16 rating and came in at No. 31 for the night on cable. Source: showbuzzdaily.com.
Special live episode of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI coming to Rhode Island
AEW has announced that a special live Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI will take place live from the Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island, on Friday April 7. This will be AEW’s Rhode Island debut. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 13 at...
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings 12/30/22: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
Last Friday night’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022 on FOX, drew an average of 2.29 million viewers, which featured the return of John Cena. This number is up from last week’s 2.376 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.64 rating, which is up from...
The latest on Sasha Banks AEW rumors, WWE, NJPW
According to Fightful Select, some of AEW talent they spoke with said they have been “no sold” when asked if Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) is Saraya’s mystery partner showing up on the January 11 episode of Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Saraya and a mystery partner of her choosing are set to face Britt Baker and AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter on the episode.
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 1/3/22 (Drew Gulak, Kofi Kingston and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn in an “Extreme Resolutions” Match. The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Additional Highlights:
News From WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss a attacks referee; Hardy gets physical, set to perform at Royal Rumble
The Raw Women’s Championship Match on Monday’s WWE Raw between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss ended in a disqualification. There were two people at ringside that wore Uncle Howdy masks. Per Mike Tedesco’s full WWE Raw recap, security tried to pull the person away. The mystery whispered, “I’m...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Next PPV Is Sold Out
IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that there Hard To Kill pay-per-view is sold out. The show will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 13. Hard To Kill will be available on FITE TV and traditional PPV through cable and satellite providers.
Report: AEW has yet to begin contract negotiations for two major talents/EVP’s
According to a report from F4WOnline, AEW has initially reached out to the Young Bucks about negotiating a new contract. However, both sides have yet to officially begin that process. The report further notes that the contracts for both Nick & Matt Jackson are up at the end of 2023...
Mercedes Mone’ to challenge for the IWGP Women’s Title
Mercedes Mone’ (former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks) will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at at Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18. The event will take place live from the San Jose Civic and will be available on FITE TV with English commentary. The title...
