Popular Superior Gift Shop To Close Permanently
The popular gift shop, Cedar Barn located in Superior, has announced it will close. A few weeks ago another Northland business announced that it will close its doors. Northland Spay and Neuter in Duluth was the first spay/neuter clinic in the state of Minnesota to offer services to privately owned animals, and has provided this service for the Northland for the past 13 years.
Sears Hometown Store In Superior To Close Following Corporate Franchise Owners Bankruptcy
There'll be one less shopping option in Superior for customers looking for hardware, appliances, and outdoor yard equipment. The Sears Hometown Store that's been located in the Mariner Mall for the past 15 years or so is closing its doors after a liquidation event is finalized at some time this month.
Body Shops in Area Have Long Wait Times for Repairs
DULUTH, Minn — If you’ve been out driving recently, you know the roads ae slippery and that is leading to crashes and long delays at area body shops. “I’ve never seen it like this, not where shops are completely booked three to four months out. It’ unheard of in our industry,” says Ryan Underthun, the owner of Bulldog Collision in Hermantown. He is just one of the many body shops that have a several month wait to repair your vehicle.
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
Icicle and Ice Dam Problems
DULUTH, Minn. — During the holidays, people see icicles on a roof and often thin “that looks pretty.” However the reason the icicles have formed may mean there’s a problem with your home. “Some houses can have icicles, said Austin Miller of Miller’s Roofing and Siding, “but when you see the thickness of ice at the edge of the roof that’s a dam.”
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023
Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center Top Baby Names For 2022
DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center released the top names Northland parents chose for their newborns in 2022. Starting with the girls, St. Mary’s says Olivia, Sophia, Sophie, Lilly, and Madeline were the most popular names. For the boys, Grayson, Hudson, Oliver, and...
Xcel Energy prepares for possibility of power outages in Northwest Wisconsin
ASHLAND, WI (Northern News Now) - With a mixed bag of winter weather hitting Northwest Wisconsin Tuesday night, Xcel Energy is preparing for the possibility of more power outages. Company spokespeople say the snow, freezing rain, and wind in the forecast could cause the lights to go out. Just several...
Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year
DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
Coffee Conversation: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn – The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth on January 6 & 7 of 2023 at the DECC Symphony Hall. AMSOIL Staff Product Development Engineer and Mechanical R&D Manager, Mark Nyholm, joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the event. The Banff World...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth Area: Significant Snowfall + Ice Glaze Expected
It appears Mother Nature isn't waiting very long to give us our first winter storm of 2023 and this one will certainly make travel difficult across the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth had been tracking this winter storm throughout the weekend, which they expected to impact southern Minnesota before heading toward the Duluth area.
2023 stirs feeling of excitement for Northlanders
DULUTH, MN. -- We all know the saying: “New year, new me.”. “It’s the second day of the new year so just taking one thing at a time,” Duluth resident, Laura Haack, said. “Maybe moving a bit more slowly than we tend to move.”. “I want...
Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
Man From Culver Dead After Collision With Train
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man from Culver is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train late Thursday morning. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township at 10:00 a.m.
