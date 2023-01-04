Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?
This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed
Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Will Not Be A Royal Rumble Surprise
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38, where he had one of the best entrances of the night. Rhodes was immediately made a huge deal, as he went on to have a solid match with Seth Rollins. Rhodes had a short, yet strong run in WWE until he had to take time off due to a torn pec. With Rhodes’ return being imminent, it seems WWE is not surprising fans with Rhodes’ return at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar expected to return to the company; Note on Bayley in Japan; Booker T and NXT
According to a report by F4WOnline, Naomi is reportedly expected to make her return to WWE. It is also being said the impression is Naomi will not be appear at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Sasha Banks. Note on Bayley in Japan. PWInsider reported on Tuesday that Bayley is...
bodyslam.net
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 1/3/22 (Drew Gulak, Kofi Kingston and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn in an “Extreme Resolutions” Match. The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Additional Highlights:
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Expectations for TNA Going Head-to-Head With WWE RAW in 2010, and More
Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed TNA’s decision to compete against WWE RAW in 2010 on the most recent episode of their 83 Weeks podcast. What was the expectation for TNA on Monday nights was a question posed to Bischoff. “I didn’t have one. I...
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Reveals WWE Dream Match That He Wanted To Have
Kurt Angle quickly rose to the top of the industry after he joined WWE and on his way to the top he faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of the business. Angle has had some classic matches with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and more, but he didn’t get to wrestle everyone he wanted to while he was an in-ring competitor.
wrestleview.com
Special live episode of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI coming to Rhode Island
AEW has announced that a special live Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI will take place live from the Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island, on Friday April 7. This will be AEW’s Rhode Island debut. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 13 at...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top SmackDown Stars Set for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have been added to the line-up for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. Rousey and Reigns were recently added to the WWE Events website listing for the January 23 RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Matt Riddle are also advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website.
nodq.com
Anthony Bowens addresses the drama between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle
As previously noted, Max Caster of The Acclaimed rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett said “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain” during his...
