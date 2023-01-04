Read full article on original website
WWE Superstar gets engaged; John Laurinaitis appearance canceled
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio announced his engagement on Twitter. In the picture on Instagram his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette is wearing an engagement ring. You can check out the picture below. The first scheduled public appearance for John Laurinaitis since his departure from WWE has been canceled. Bobby Fulton announced...
What happened after AEW Battle of the Belts V went off the air; Dark SPOILERS: WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter appears
After Battle of the Belts went off the air, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan came out very excited and thanked everyone. He said it was his first time in Portland loved it. He then told the fans AEW would tape matches for a Dark. Spoilers for Dark are below:
New match added to next week’s WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn will have a chance to redeem himself during next week’s WWE SmackDown. WWE announced Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens for next Friday night’s SmackDown. Owens & John Cena defeated Zayn & Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown of 2022, after Zayn was pinned from getting hit with a stunner by Owens.
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
Report: AEW has yet to begin contract negotiations for two major talents/EVP’s
According to a report from F4WOnline, AEW has initially reached out to the Young Bucks about negotiating a new contract. However, both sides have yet to officially begin that process. The report further notes that the contracts for both Nick & Matt Jackson are up at the end of 2023...
Special live episode of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI coming to Rhode Island
AEW has announced that a special live Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI will take place live from the Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island, on Friday April 7. This will be AEW’s Rhode Island debut. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 13 at...
NXT Viewership And Key Demo For First Show Of 2023
The first NXT of 2023 drew an average of 653,000 viewers on the USA Network. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.16 rating and came in at No. 31 for the night on cable. Source: showbuzzdaily.com.
Mercedes Mone’ to challenge for the IWGP Women’s Title
Mercedes Mone’ (former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks) will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at at Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18. The event will take place live from the San Jose Civic and will be available on FITE TV with English commentary. The title...
WWE 2023 Money in the Bank to be held at The O2 Arena in London, England
Breaking news coming out on Thursday as it has been announced that this year’s Money in the Bank will be held on Saturday, July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the second stadium show in the United Kingdom since last September’s Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. WWE posted the following on their website regarding the news:
IMPACT Results – 1/5/23 (Scott D’Amore punches Bully Ray, Updated Hard to Kill PPV Card)
IMPACT results for Thursday, January 5 are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Before they compete in a Four-Way #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill, Masha Slamovich and Taylor Wilde go one-on-one! Another competitor in that match, Deonna Purrazzo, joins Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan on commentary. Wilde chokes Slamovich on the ropes, then drives her face-first into the apron. Slamovich shuts down her momentum with a series of snap suplexes, including one into the corner turnbuckles. Both Knockouts are down following double clotheslines in the middle of the ring. Wilde quickens the pace, then hits a modified Codebreaker for two. Slamovich disrespects Purrazzo at ringside but that gives Wilde the opportunity to capitalize, rolling her up for three.
WWE SmackDown Results – 1/6/23 (Tag Title Match, Royal Rumble qualifier)
FedEX Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. WWE SmackDown kicks off with The Bloodline invading the show. They jump the barricade and start throwing things around ringside. Roman’s music hits and out he comes with Paul Heyman. We see clips of last week’s SmackDown where John Cena and Kevin Owens got...
Updates on WWE and Vince McMahon’s return to the company’s Board of Directors
According to PWInsider, everyone they have spoken to in WWE, said the last 24 hours has been insane. It was said that while many have acknowledged that they knew Vince returning could always have happened and remarkable how many seemed to be either be in denial or unaware that it actually happened.
Alexa Bliss to explain her actions on this Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will appear on this Monday’s WWE Raw to explain her actions from last week. During the Raw Women’s Title Match on last week’s Raw, Bliss left Bianca Belair bleeding from the side of the mouth after Bliss dropped her on the steel steps with two DDT’s.
Wrestleview Live #109: Vince McMahon back from the dead in WWE
Wrestleview Live returns with episode 109 featuring Mike Tedesco and Roy Nemer discussing the stunning news of Vince McMahon’s return to WWE. We’re taking your questions and comments, so join in the conversation!
News and notes from Friday’s WWE employee meeting on the return of Vince McMahon
PWInsider is reporting WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting on Friday in regards to Vince McMahon returning to the company’s Board of Directors. It was said that the meeting was held only for employees and not the talents. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon lead the meeting.
NJPW announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 sets viewership record
NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 generated record numbers for their NJPW World streaming service. The company notes that 92,409 unique users were watching the show live, with 30 percent braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday just to watch the English feed live from overseas. You can...
