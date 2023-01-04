ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Arrests made in Warren officer-involved shooting

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says today's climate is creating a dangerous environment for officers.

He says a suspect in an officer-involved shooting should have never been on the streets.

Dwyer says the 29-year-old suspect is awaiting trial in Wayne County for fleeing and eluding police and carjacking.

The commissioner says those crimes should have kept him behind bars.

"A personal bond, on carjacking, and then later he was arrested again for violation of a tether," Dwyer said.

"Another personal bond. So, I can't understand that how a judge can give someone that has such a violent record, his criminal record dates back several years ago, involving other robberies, burglaries. All sorts of violent crimes."

Commissioner Dwyer says East 8 Mile Rd near Mound turned into a crime scene Monday afternoon.

It all happened after a suspect took police on a chase following an attempted traffic stop.

Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle, and fled on foot, leading officers on a chase before allegedly firing shots.

" He turned and fired, we believe fired the weapon at the officer, his weapon, and the officer then fired back, returning fire," Dwyer said.

The suspect was found two blocks away from the crash with the help of a K-9 track.

" We captured that he threw the weapon that he had over the fence into a used car lot, and then he circled around, and he went into a backyard of a home and was found in a vehicle in the backyard," Dwyer said.

A female suspect was later found and arrested by Detroit Police.

No injuries were reported.

