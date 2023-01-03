A tournament is coming to Branson revolving around a version of soccer unknown to many casual fans of the sport. Futsal is a version of the sport where the ball doesn’t have much bounce, is played with teams of five on each side, and is fast-paced with much more scoring than a typical soccer game. The game is played in two 20-minute halves, versus the 45 minute halves of normal soccer.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO