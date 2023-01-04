Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
Yardbarker
Flyers take golden touch into meeting vs. Coyotes
The Philadelphia Flyers were scuffling and looking for answers when they arrived in California last week for a three-game visit. They came home in a golden state after a stunning three-game sweep. It was the first three-game California sweep in franchise history. Following victories over the San Jose Sharks, Los...
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Lightning win 4th straight, continue Blackhawks' misery
Brandon Hagel had a goal and assist while Alex Killorn, Pat Maroon and Nicholas Paul also scored to boost the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 win against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Starting for the first time since Dec. 21, Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 25...
Yardbarker
Mattias Ekholm joins Daily Faceoff trade targets board, Jake DeBrusk suffers broken fibula and more
Mattias Ekholm is the latest big name to join the Daily Faceoff trade target board. As curated by insider Frank Seravalli, Ekholm debuted at number seven on the list. Here’s what Seravalli had to say:. 7. Mattias Ekholm. Left Defense, Nashville Predators. Age: 32. Stats: 35 GP, 2 G,...
FOX Sports
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts.
Yardbarker
Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens
Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
Yardbarker
Kaapo Kakko Rewarding Rangers’ Patience
When the New York Rangers selected Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, the young winger immediately faced enormous expectations. Despite inconsistent play and some extended scoring droughts since his NHL debut, the Blueshirts continued to give him opportunities and he is now rewarding them with impressive two-way play.
NHL
Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, multiple NHL insiders reported Tuesday afternoon. Vrana, 26, has one goal and one assist in two games with the Red Wings this season. He recently went through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has played three games with the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning stint.
