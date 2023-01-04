Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO