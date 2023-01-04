Read full article on original website
Cook honored at retirement reception
HOPE – It was a time of joy and sadness at Hempstead Hall Thursday evening as a retirement reception was held for former Hope City Manager Catherine Cook. Cook was with the city for 32 years, from 1990-2022. The event was a “meet and greet” catered by Sheba’s Restaurant. A slideshow of Cook’s accomplishments ran throughout the event. Meeting and greeting wasn’t all that happened, as Cook was honored by state and federal officials as well.
Curry Community Outreach hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Curry’s Community Outreach sponsored the first Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee of 2023. The coffee was held at the Nevada County Library Thursday morning, with the conference room packed. Curry said the purpose of the coffee was to show appreciation for the help the...
Curry Community Coffee Thursday
Mark your calendars to join us this Thursday, January 5th from 9:30am -11am at the Prescott/Nevada County Library for a Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee hosted by Curry’s Community Outreach. All are welcome to join us for a great morning of networking!
Farmers opening workforce center at UA Texarkana campus Monday
TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is pleased to announce that classes will begin in the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana campus on Monday, January 9. The new 14,754-square-foot facility will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, faculty and staff offices, community meeting rooms, and more.
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
UAHT foundation scholarships available
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides more than 125 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for spring semester Foundation scholarships is Sunday, February 5, 2023. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/FoundationScholarshipApp. For more information, call 870-722-8174 or email leigh.quillin@uaht.edu.
KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED
HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
Keith's Grocery holds ribbon-cutting
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Keith's Grocery at 2560 Highway 19, south of Magnolia. Owners are Phillip, Terri, and Andrew Story, Sara Story and Cody and Gretchen Wooley. The store is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
City of Magnolia issues more than $9 million in construction permits during 2022
The City of Magnolia issued $210,277 worth of building permits in December, according to City Inspector David Nelson, raising the 2022 total value of permits to $9,193,791.92. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015. The most valuable permit...
New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia
MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Hope Police Plan Child Safety Seat Check
The Hope Police Department will host a child safety seat check on January 21, 2023. Child safety seats are available but quantities are limited. Persons who request a child safety seat check and/or car seat must have child present, this will enable the child safety seat technician to adjust the seat appropriately for the child. If you have questions please contact the Hope Police Department at 870-722-2578.
Water Line Break On Hazel Between 2nd and 3rd Downtown
One block of Hazel Street in Hope was closed Thursday afternoon after a waterline ruptured between 2nd and 3rd Street around 3:15pm. The block in question is between Barry’s and the Hempstead County Courthouse. City crews were on the scene well into the evening. The leaking water was draining well and didn’t appear to cause any problems to the businesses in the downtown area.
Indictments detail allegations against rapist’s relatives
Recently filed affidavits have revealed that family members apparently were aware of now-convicted pedophile Barry Walker’s activities with underage girls for some time before his arrest in June 2022. Walker, a former doctor and Glenwood businessman, was sentenced to 39 life sentences for sexually molesting and raping 31 girls...
