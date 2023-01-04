ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hopeprescott.com

Cook honored at retirement reception

HOPE – It was a time of joy and sadness at Hempstead Hall Thursday evening as a retirement reception was held for former Hope City Manager Catherine Cook. Cook was with the city for 32 years, from 1990-2022. The event was a “meet and greet” catered by Sheba’s Restaurant. A slideshow of Cook’s accomplishments ran throughout the event. Meeting and greeting wasn’t all that happened, as Cook was honored by state and federal officials as well.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Curry Community Outreach hosts coffee

PRESCOTT – Curry’s Community Outreach sponsored the first Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee of 2023. The coffee was held at the Nevada County Library Thursday morning, with the conference room packed. Curry said the purpose of the coffee was to show appreciation for the help the...
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Curry Community Coffee Thursday

Mark your calendars to join us this Thursday, January 5th from 9:30am -11am at the Prescott/Nevada County Library for a Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee hosted by Curry’s Community Outreach. All are welcome to join us for a great morning of networking!
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Farmers opening workforce center at UA Texarkana campus Monday

TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is pleased to announce that classes will begin in the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana campus on Monday, January 9. The new 14,754-square-foot facility will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, faculty and staff offices, community meeting rooms, and more.
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
ARKANSAS STATE
hopeprescott.com

UAHT foundation scholarships available

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides more than 125 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for spring semester Foundation scholarships is Sunday, February 5, 2023. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/FoundationScholarshipApp. For more information, call 870-722-8174 or email leigh.quillin@uaht.edu.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED

HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Keith's Grocery holds ribbon-cutting

The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Keith's Grocery at 2560 Highway 19, south of Magnolia. Owners are Phillip, Terri, and Andrew Story, Sara Story and Cody and Gretchen Wooley. The store is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
MAGNOLIA, AR
inforney.com

Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia

MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
inforney.com

Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hope Police Plan Child Safety Seat Check

The Hope Police Department will host a child safety seat check on January 21, 2023. Child safety seats are available but quantities are limited. Persons who request a child safety seat check and/or car seat must have child present, this will enable the child safety seat technician to adjust the seat appropriately for the child. If you have questions please contact the Hope Police Department at 870-722-2578.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Water Line Break On Hazel Between 2nd and 3rd Downtown

One block of Hazel Street in Hope was closed Thursday afternoon after a waterline ruptured between 2nd and 3rd Street around 3:15pm. The block in question is between Barry’s and the Hempstead County Courthouse. City crews were on the scene well into the evening. The leaking water was draining well and didn’t appear to cause any problems to the businesses in the downtown area.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Indictments detail allegations against rapist’s relatives

Recently filed affidavits have revealed that family members apparently were aware of now-convicted pedophile Barry Walker’s activities with underage girls for some time before his arrest in June 2022. Walker, a former doctor and Glenwood businessman, was sentenced to 39 life sentences for sexually molesting and raping 31 girls...
PIKE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy