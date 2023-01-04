ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Samsung phone tech update wipes users' phones

By Antoinette Milienos For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Samsung users are being warned to avoid updating the software on their phone after thousands of Aussies were left with nothing but a blank screen.

Concerns are mounting around Samsungs latest routine update as smartphone owners said their phone was 'wiped' moments after running the software.

Angry customers lined the streets outside Samsung's customer service centre in Adelaide on Tuesday demanding their phones be fixed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wrpS_0k2da1GD00

The faulty update has phones stuck at the start-up screen showing the Samsung logo and the only way to fix the glitch is a factory reset.

A factory reset means any priceless photos, contacts, work and data not backed up will be wiped from the device and lost for good.

One unfortunate Samsung user has been locked out of her phone since New Years Day as service centres were closed over the long weekend.

'New Years Day I woke up and it said that an update was available, so foolishly I did it and that's all I've got [blank Samsung screen] ever since,' she told 7News .

'I'm losing a lot of photos, mainly of the grandchildren, and contacts. I'll have to track down all my contacts again.'

Another upset Samsung customer said she has lost a year's worth of memories after mistakenly updated the software on her phone.

'Not being super tech savvy, unfortunately, I haven't backed anything up,' she said.

'So I'm losing all my 2022 photos because I take everything on my phone nowadays.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXCGs_0k2da1GD00

Tech expert Richard Pascoe said the software error has come at the worst timing for the technology giant.

'Worst timing ever for the company, I think Samsung will be guttered by this,' Mr Pascoe said.

'We're expecting any week now a brand new Samsung premium phone to come out and when these sort of things happen people lose confidence in that brand.'

Mr Pascoe urged Samsung users to hold off from updating their devices until the tech giant is confident the fault has been fixed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VnYf_0k2da1GD00

Samsung Australia told Daily Mail Australia it is aware of the issue and is working towards a solution, and claim only Samsung users in South Australia are affected.

'Samsung has received reports from customers of an issue when updating their phones,' Samsung said.

'At this time, these reports are from customers based in South Australia only.

'We are continuing to investigate this matter.'

The tech giant is urging any customer, who has made the update and is experiencing the glitch, to contact their local Samsung service centre.

Notifications for the latest software update are still being sent to Samsung users nationwide, despite reports of the glitch.

Comments / 16

art logue
1d ago

Why would Samsung do an update over the holidays when no customer services available?

Reply
4
Related
shefinds

3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts

Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
CNET

Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone

Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Freethink

New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity

A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends

The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper

Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy