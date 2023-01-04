Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Bowie County officials issue scam alert
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to Texarkana area residents. According to a new release, the agency received several calls from citizens on Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from BCSO. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over the phone. This is a scam. A department spokesperson says there are no deputies employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office with the last name of Moore, and they never take payments over the phone.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
txktoday.com
Argument Over Christmas Tree Ends In Hope Man’s Arrest
HOPE, Arkansas–Felony charges have been filed in Hempstead County against a man who allegedly threatened family members with a gun during a dispute over a Christmas tree last month. Michael Dion Ballance, 61, allegedly began arguing with a female family member on Dec. 3 about where the Christmas tree...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
KSLA
New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Specialized Services publishes 2023 Masterpiece Calendar
The 2023 Magnolia Specialized Services 10th annual Masterpiece Calendar is on sale now. The calendar features photographs of MSS clients. Proceeds go toward MSS programs. Magnolia Specialized Services provides a preschool for more than 90 children who have developmental delays. Individualized plans are initiated for each child as well as...
hopeprescott.com
Curry Community Outreach hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Curry’s Community Outreach sponsored the first Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee of 2023. The coffee was held at the Nevada County Library Thursday morning, with the conference room packed. Curry said the purpose of the coffee was to show appreciation for the help the...
hopeprescott.com
Saratoga wreck claims life
SARATOGA – A one vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Saratoga killed a Texarkana man and left another injured. According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2008 Ford F-250 was northbound on Highway 355 leaving Saratoga in Howard County when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Killed was passenger Walter Rivers, 67, of Texarkana. Injured was Sam Sims, 63, of Texarkana, another passenger, who was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs.
KSLA
New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department
LAFAYETTE, Ark. (KSLA) - The new year also brought in a new leader of law enforcement in Lafayette County. Sheriff Jeff Black is still getting moved in to his new office, after he started serving Jan. 1. According to Black, he’s wasting no time getting the office up and running.
hopeprescott.com
Farmers opening workforce center at UA Texarkana campus Monday
TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is pleased to announce that classes will begin in the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana campus on Monday, January 9. The new 14,754-square-foot facility will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, faculty and staff offices, community meeting rooms, and more.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Higher food prices are making it tough for the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana as food insecurity continues to increase. “Our costs have nearly doubled what we’ve had to spend on purchased food, and that’s because of the cost of food, as well as the decrease of USDA foods that have been available that we usually get,” said Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank Camille Wrinkle.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, December 19. Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, public intoxication. Tuesday, December 20. Taveon McDaniel,...
inforney.com
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects for felony theft
The two women allegedly stole money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy, an office manager at a local business, allegedly began writing checks to herself from the company’s accounts. By the time the company caught on, Dowdy had managed to steal over $15,000. A detective contacted Dowdy, who was given time to make arrangements for her children after she agreed to turn herself in. Two weeks later, detectives have seen no sign of her.
texarkanafyi.com
BCSO Warning Citizens Against Phone Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning against a recent phone scam where the con artist pretends to be a deputy with a warrant and wants you to pay on the phone. The calls have been coming from the number “903.949.3092”. Press Release:. The Bowie...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
hopeprescott.com
Melon City Sam’s Donates To Hope In Action In Conjunction With Piggly Wiggly
The Melon City Sams RV group recently donated to Hope In Action in conjunction with the Piggly Wiggly store in Hope. The group is shown with Piggly Wiggly Manager Lisa Slack prior to taking the items from the store to Hope In Action. Participants included Melon City Sams members Burl and LaVerne Arledge, Larry and Gail Kretz, and James and Ruth Ann Hairston.
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
hopeprescott.com
HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO SHARE 5-YEAR PLAN
HOPE, AR – Hope Public Schools will host a 5-Year Plan Community Conversation on January 19, 2023, at 5:30pm, at Hempstead Hall. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The community conversation will focus on the district’s 5-Year Plan. This includes the $15 Million Magnet Schools Assistance Program...
magnoliareporter.com
Three murder suspects on Thursday's court docket
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed...
Comments / 0