Charlotte are you ready for another dose of sweetness? There is a new doughnut shop that opened in Southend and we are here for it. The Salty Doughnut opened today in Southend with a line that was beyond crazy. Yesterday I spoke with the general manager. We spoke about writing this story and I mentioned coming by today to get pictures of the doughnuts. He told me they were expecting anywhere between 3000-4000 customers today for the grand opening.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO