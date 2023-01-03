Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
RenElvis at The Spoke Easy’s 9th Annual Elvis Party Jan 8
Celebrate Elvis’ birthday at the 9th Annual Elvis Birthday Celebration at The Spoke Easy, 1530 Elizabeth Avenue, on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. Rene Escarcha, better known as Renelvis, Charlotte’s favorite Elvis, will be performing. He’s been described as America’s premiere Filipino Elvis impersonator.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Music for All: $1 ticket to any Charlotte Symphony concert for EBT card holders
The Charlotte Symphony is committed to providing the whole community with the opportunity to experience exceptional music. Music For All, presented by Wells Fargo, is a program that helps the music reach the entire community. Community members with EBT cards are welcome to purchase tickets to select Charlotte Symphony concerts...
wccbcharlotte.com
Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Opera Carolina: Free Musical Storytime of The Tortoise and The Hare at local libraries
Opera Carolina is presenting Musical Storytime performances at local libraries throughout the Charlotte area. These events are completely free — and you can even get a free book. Join Opera Carolina for Musical Storytime with Opera Carolina and bring your favorite stories to life!. Perfect for young audiences and...
scoopcharlotte.com
ScoopEATS: Charlotte Restaurant Openings, Closings, & Food News for January 2023
Is venturing out of your culinary comfort zone on your list of 2023 resolutions? We think we can help. Read on for this month’s round-up of buzz worthy openings, foodie news to know and events to tempt your palate. OPENINGS & CLOSINGS. The Salty Donut, South End – Opened...
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
power98fm.com
New Doughnut Shop Opens In Southend
Charlotte are you ready for another dose of sweetness? There is a new doughnut shop that opened in Southend and we are here for it. The Salty Doughnut opened today in Southend with a line that was beyond crazy. Yesterday I spoke with the general manager. We spoke about writing this story and I mentioned coming by today to get pictures of the doughnuts. He told me they were expecting anywhere between 3000-4000 customers today for the grand opening.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free Opera Carolina family performances of The Tortoise and the Hare
Opera Carolina is presenting a family opera, The Tortoise and the Hare, for audiences in Gastonia and Concord. The performances are free, but you do need to reservations to guarantee your spot. Our less-than-humble Hare has just won another race when the Tortoise speaks up that she wants to join...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Teddy Bear Breakfast in Cornelius — kids can build their own stuffed animal
Cornelius Parks & Recreation is presenting a new event, Teddy Bear Breakfast, on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the Cain Center for the Arts, 21348 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius. The cost is a little higher than the events we usually include on Charlotte on the Cheap,...
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
kiss951.com
Wingate University Graduate Comepeting On This Season Of ‘The Bachelor’
A new season of, The Bachelor, is premiering soon, and their is a Charlotte native on this season. Wingate University graduate, Kylee Russell will be one of the woman looking for love on the new season of The Bachelor. She will be one of 30 women, trying to make a...
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
WFAE.org
Major retirement community no longer moving forward
Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
WSOC Charlotte
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
WSOC Charlotte
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
