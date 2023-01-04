ST. LOUIS — Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper have been voted Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players in the United States. McGuire, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, led Division I with 23 goals and was selected sixth by Orlando in the Major League Soccer draft. Cooper, a sophomore from Clarkston, Michigan, had 19 goals and 11 assists in 21 starts this season. Voting by coaches is conducted annually by the Missouri Athletic Club.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO