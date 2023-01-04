Read full article on original website
BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB/KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Hank Windham, 45, of Starks, the man wanted in a homicide investigation, was located and arrested for second-degree murder. Windham was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on George Windham Road. The homicide occurred in the area...
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has identified the person who was shot and killed on Wood Street on New Year’s Day but has stopped short of making an arrest in the case. Police have identified the person who was killed as Damien McNally, 40, of Pineville....
Adopted Metairie man finds 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin
News Channel 5 confirmed with a store associate on Thursday, Jan. 5, that the Alexandria location of Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing soon. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated:...
Two years later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. Bowie-Pinkston’s parents are still searching for answers...
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought by law enforcement for spray-painting several vehicles at a car lot in Lecompte on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Authorities said that sometime during the night, an unknown person, or persons, spray-painted 29 new, used and privately owned vehicles located at the Vaughn Chevrolet lot on US 71, causing between $1,000 to $1,500 in damage to each vehicle.
APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. |. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened...
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive. APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.
Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury
LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November. Louisiana State Police released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower on New Year’s Eve. The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured. RRMC...
Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location closing
Ahead of their first spring meeting, the Rapides Parish School Board swore in newly-elected school board members Coach Wally Fall and George Johnson. Avoyelles nonprofit making a push to bring another animal shelter to the parish. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The new year means new beginnings and the Louisiana...
Rapides Regional Medical reaches 120-year milestone
The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. Louisiana float wins Showmanship...
Atwood's Bakery prepares for Carnival Season
City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications. The Mayor’s Youth Council promotes civic engagement and inspires the next generation by fostering participation in city government and volunteerism. It is a semester-long program for students in the Natchitoches area that allows them to advocate for causes relevant to area youth. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Hope Baptist Church to host ‘The Whisnants’ live in concert on Friday, Jan. 6
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hope Baptist Church in Alexandria will host the southern gospel group The Whisnants live in concert on Friday, Jan. 6. The concert is free for the community to attend and is set to begin at 7 p.m. Hope Baptist Church is located at 7921 Hwy 28...
3-time state champ Jess Curtis hired at Natchitoches Central
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In what has already been a busy offseason in the high school coaching carousel, Natchitoches Central arguably made the hire of the year. Administrators at Natchitoches Central confirmed to KALB that they have hired Many’s Jess Curtis to become the Chiefs’ next head coach. Coach Curtis’ resume speaks for itself with three state championships in nine seasons and three more state runner-up finishes.
Rosepine promotes OC Troy Gardner to be next Head Coach
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles stayed in house in their search for a new head football coach as they promoted Offensive Coordinator Troy Gardner to lead the Eagles in 2023. Coach Gardner has served as the Eagles’ OC since 2019 under Coach Brad Ducote who announced in December...
