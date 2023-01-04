The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications. The Mayor’s Youth Council promotes civic engagement and inspires the next generation by fostering participation in city government and volunteerism. It is a semester-long program for students in the Natchitoches area that allows them to advocate for causes relevant to area youth. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

