FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Janet E. Clark
Janet E. Clark, 77, of Bradleyville, MO passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in her home surronded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruby Hunsucker. Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Clark of Bradleyville, MO; two daughters Tammy Baird (Kirk) of...
John Garnes Meyers & Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers
John Garnes Meyers, 88, and Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers, also 88, of Branson, both passed away within hours of each other on December 18, 2022. Garnes Meyers was born September 7, 1934 in Midland, LA to Jessie and Della Meyers. Lou was born on August 18, 1934 in Gueydan, LA to Otis and Oscalie Primeaux. Garnes and Lou married on January 20, 1951 in Acadia Parish, LA; they were so close to celebrating their 72nd wedding.
Earl Junior Harris
Earl Junior Harris, 59, passed away December 26, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. Earl entered this life July 4, 1963, the son of Burden and Marion (Price) Harris in Galena, Missouri. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Louise...
Branson art students honored at exhibition
A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition. Veronica Parks, Clara Dean and McKenzie Stafford won awards at the 7th Annual Best of the Midwest High School Competitive Art Exhibition, held at Drury University in Springfield during the last two weeks of November.
Taney County officials sworn in
A large crowd gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, in the Commission Hearing Room of the Taney County government building, to witness the swearing in of recently elected county officials. In one of her final acts as County Clerk, an emotional Donna Neeley called upon those who were to be sworn...
Branson High basketball squads play holiday tournaments
The Branson boys basketball team ended their experience at the 2022 Blue and Gold tournament in Springfield with a loss in the Gold Division consolation bracket’s championship game. The Pirates opened the tournament facing their bracket’s No. 4 seed, Springfield’s Parkview, and dropped a 59-46 decision in a game...
Branson-Hollister Rotary gives grants to local charities
Five local charities will be jumping into 2023 with a financial bump thanks to the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club. The club awarded five grants to local charities during their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with funds raised during their October Flavor of the Ozarks event. Rotarians raised over $25,000 from the event.
Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
Milton to face three way race in April
The city of Branson is only going to have one competitive race in the April municipal election. Three candidates have filed for the mayor’s office: incumbent Larry Milton, former mayor Karen Best, and Alderman Chuck Rodriguez. The three candidates all sent statements to the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the...
Futsal tournaments coming to Branson
A tournament is coming to Branson revolving around a version of soccer unknown to many casual fans of the sport. Futsal is a version of the sport where the ball doesn’t have much bounce, is played with teams of five on each side, and is fast-paced with much more scoring than a typical soccer game. The game is played in two 20-minute halves, versus the 45 minute halves of normal soccer.
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
Off-road park south of Hollister delayed
Off-Road enthusiasts in the Tri-Lakes area will have to wait a little longer to experience new trails for their riding adventures at a new UTV and Jeep off-road park. TexPlex at Fox Creek Park, located at 4425 State Highway JJ, has delayed its opening in southwest Missouri, which had an original opening date of Jan. 1, 2023. According to a social media update, the park will have a new opening date of early March.
Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex
The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “We experienced...
Reeds Spring clarinetist named best in state two years running
A Reeds Spring High School clarinetist has been named best clarinet player in the state. For the second consecutive year, Madilyn Irvin has been ranked as the first chair clarinet player in the Missouri All-State Band Auditions. Irvin earned the spot in Columbia on Saturday, Dec. 3. Irvin will be...
