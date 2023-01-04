ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Arizona Sports

Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season

The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
BOSTON, MA
WETM 18 News

Bills legend Marv Levy discusses Damar Hamlin’s condition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills icon weighs in on the support for Damar Hamlin. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s, discusses Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin, 24, a safety for the Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest in Monday’s Bills at […]
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Buffalo Sabres Most Memorable Moments of 2022

On the ice and off of it, the 2022 calendar year was filled with ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. As we look back on the year that was, here are some of the most memorable moments that stand out. Rallying Around the Community, Multiple Times. The Sabres organization...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

49ers pay tribute to Bills' Hamlin with Levi's Stadium signage

The 49ers are joining players like their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, in sending well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football." The team paid tribute to Hamlin with signage around Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, two days after the 24-year-old collided with...
BUFFALO, NY

