ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 7

Dude
1d ago

And the administration is letting them flood over our border unabated!

Reply
6
Related
wtaj.com

Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day

TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
POLK COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Fox News

922K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy