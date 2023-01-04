Read full article on original website
Dude
1d ago
And the administration is letting them flood over our border unabated!
Florida jail deputy sold pot brownies to inmates using CashApp: police
A Florida jail deputy was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly sold inmates “cannabis-laced brownies” at the jail he was working at.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Florida home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
Sheriff: Polk County burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff in, ask for ride to the airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people in Polk County were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after...
Several gangs busted, hundreds of guns taken off Tampa streets in 2022
Officials with Tampa Police and the Department of Justice announced the findings Wednesday as part of a crackdown on violent crime in the bay area.
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
Man arrested after shooting 2 people who were fighting at Lakeland apartment complex: police
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month at an apartment complex. On Dec. 26, investigators said an argument between juveniles escalated into a fight between numerous people. At some point during the fighting, officers said Kenneth Bowers, 48, walked through the […]
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
Deputies: Man killed in Lake Wales crash after he was thrown off ATV
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies say that a 36-year-old man was killed on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, in Lake Wales during a crash that caused him to be thrown away from the ATV he was driving. Law enforcement arrived at around 3:20 a.m. on Lake Kotsa Drive where...
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
Man with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced to 30 years after Lowndes traffic stop
A Haines City, Florida, resident with a lengthy criminal history and connections to a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine resulting from an I-75 traffic stop in South Georgia. 48-year-old James E. Freitas, was sentenced to serve 360...
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
