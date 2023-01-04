Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
Mother, 36, dies from flu in 'one-in-a-million' case
Price Merepol McMahon (left), 36, of Wellesley, Massachusetts died of the flu. She was healthy and had no underlying conditions that put her at risk. Doctors said it was a one-in-a-million case.
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
Quartz
The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem
The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
Mom warns parents as baby is left with brain injury after swallowing water bead
The Fox News Health Newsletter brings you trending and important stories about health warnings, drug shortages, mental health issues and more in this weekly recap.
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
tctmd.com
Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS
The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home
Enoch city police in Utah performed a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Albert Drive, where they found three adults and five children dead, all appearing to have gunshot wounds, according to reports.
