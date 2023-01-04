ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quartz

The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem

The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
