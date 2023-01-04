Loss of appetite or stopping eating entirely is common among patients with late-stage Alzheimer’s. Why does it happen, and what can caregivers do?. A few months before Jasja De Smedt Kotterman’s mother died of Alzheimer’s at age 76, Kotterman found her mother staring vacantly at a meal, a plate of fruit that had been put in front of her two hours before. Her mother’s eating had slowed in the preceding weeks, but Kotterman and the nursing home support staff and doctors had not been any more alarmed by it than by any of her other declining functions. Kotterman eventually found out that it was due to a slow shrinking of the part of her brain that commands basic physical functions like swallowing. Additionally, Alzheimer’s affects the part of the brain that signals thirst and hunger, making it challenging for people to drink enough fluids. This manifested in other ways: she would chew her food for a long time, forgetting what to do once it was in her mouth. Kotterman’s story is just one example of the many reasons that people living with Alzheimer’s disease may stop eating.

21 DAYS AGO