Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Yardbarker
Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
MyNorthwest.com
Lefko: Schedule conspiracy against Seahawks? Why, of course there is
After the NFL released the schedule for the final week of the regular season, which features two NFC games with playoff implications – Seahawks vs. Rams and Packers vs. Lions – not kicking off at the same time, there have been some concerns that the league is showing favoritism towards the Packers.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt next season, but will still pay salary
Defensive end J.J. Watt is retiring following Sunday’s season finale at the 49ers, but the voidable years on the contract he signed with the Cardinals mean he will remain on the team’s salary cap beyond this season. On Thursday, the Cardinals did some financial maneuvering to spread Watt’s dead cap money across two...
Jaguars vs. Titans: Transportation options for Game Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for a showdown against the Tennessee Titans. With gameday just two days away, we want you to be prepared — as Downtown Jacksonville will be packed with loud and proud Jags fans on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
WKU transfer OT Gunner Britton commits to Auburn
Britton is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star
Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...
Yardbarker
Colts Place CB Kenny Moore II On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jaguars PS
The team is also signing DE Rashod Berry from the Jaguars’ practice squad. Moore, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Seahawks had a surprise on offense that’s a great sign
The Seahawks’ Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets wasn’t set up to be an offensive showcase for Seattle. It was the first game for Seattle since starting tight end Will Dissly was placed on injured reserve, wide receiver Tyler Lockett was returning less than 2 1/2 weeks after surgery to repair a fracture in his hand, and wideout DK Metcalf and running back Kenneth Walker III each were facing daunting tasks against a Jets defense that features Pro Bowlers in cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker C.J. Mosley.
Tennessee Titans injury report: Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons return to practice for Jags game
The Tennessee Titans' choice to rest starters against the Dallas Cowboys last week seems to have worked out heading into Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. Six of the seven starters the Titans rested against the Cowboys returned to practice on Tuesday, including star contributors like running back Derrick Henry, defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry and defensive backs Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton.
sportstalksc.com
#Clemson DE KJ Henry announces for the NFL Draft
For the second time in as many days, a key member of the Clemson defensive line announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and not return for the 2023 season. Defensive end KJ Henry made disclosed his plans Wednesday afternoon one day after defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced his intentions to enter the Draft.
