Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
ATLANTA, GA
MyNorthwest.com

Lefko: Schedule conspiracy against Seahawks? Why, of course there is

After the NFL released the schedule for the final week of the regular season, which features two NFC games with playoff implications – Seahawks vs. Rams and Packers vs. Lions – not kicking off at the same time, there have been some concerns that the league is showing favoritism towards the Packers.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star

Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Seahawks had a surprise on offense that’s a great sign

The Seahawks’ Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets wasn’t set up to be an offensive showcase for Seattle. It was the first game for Seattle since starting tight end Will Dissly was placed on injured reserve, wide receiver Tyler Lockett was returning less than 2 1/2 weeks after surgery to repair a fracture in his hand, and wideout DK Metcalf and running back Kenneth Walker III each were facing daunting tasks against a Jets defense that features Pro Bowlers in cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker C.J. Mosley.
SEATTLE, WA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report: Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons return to practice for Jags game

The Tennessee Titans' choice to rest starters against the Dallas Cowboys last week seems to have worked out heading into Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. Six of the seven starters the Titans rested against the Cowboys returned to practice on Tuesday, including star contributors like running back Derrick Henry, defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry and defensive backs Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton.
NASHVILLE, TN
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson DE KJ Henry announces for the NFL Draft

For the second time in as many days, a key member of the Clemson defensive line announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and not return for the 2023 season. Defensive end KJ Henry made disclosed his plans Wednesday afternoon one day after defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced his intentions to enter the Draft.
CLEMSON, SC

