Collinsville, IL

Vigil for slain Collinsville 18-year-old; authorities announce arrests

By Kevin S. Held, Stephanie Rothman
 1 day ago

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – During a news conference Tuesday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced they’ve found the men they believe are responsible for Miguel Villegas De-Santiago’s death .

Authorities arrested Albert Campos, 18, and Matias Herrera, 26, in connection with the shooting.

De-Santiago was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. He was waiting in his car to meet with his girlfriend.

Just after 2 p.m., investigators claim a vehicle pulled onto the street, Campos got out of that vehicle, and shot De-Santiago.

Captain Brian Koberna, chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said De-Sanitago knew the suspects but did not elaborate further. No motive was given for the shooting.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Campos, the alleged shooter, with two counts of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm. He’s facing life in prison.

Herrera, who police believe to be the getaway driver, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and faces 75 years in prison.

Bail was set at $3 million for Campos and $2 million for Herrera.

Meanwhile, at the victim’s home – an outpouring love.

“He was always that person you could go to, and he’ll be happy, and he’ll pass on that happiness to that,” said Efren Lopez, one of De-Santiago’s friends. “We were all shocked because it was unbelievable. Why would someone want to hurt such a little boy? He had so much life and had so much innocence.”

Candles spelling out his name—Miguel—encircled in a heart and surrounded by people who held his heart and love must now figure out how to spread that love without him.

