LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
Joel Embiid calls the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors matchup “stupid”
Pretty sure Embiid has also been a part of a contest exhausting to watch like that of the Bucks-Raptors on Wednesday
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ hard-earned win against Toronto Raptors
The Bucks blew a lead at the end and needed overtime to defeat the Raptors.
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return for Pelicans vs. 76ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was forced to leave Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right hamstring strain. He had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes on the floor. Any injury to Williamson is usually cause for alarm among Pelicans fans considering...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes His Game Is 'Boring' After Career-High 55 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 55 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Speaking to reporters afterward, the two-time NBA MVP said he wants to reach a point in his career when his "game is boring" and people aren't talking about how he played.
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game
A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Says NBA MVP Award Is 'Definitely' a Goal After 71-Point Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell went on ESPN's NBA Today one day after his 71-point outing in a 145-134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls and said that winning an NBA MVP is a goal at this juncture. However, he also noted that individual accolades ring hollow if the team...
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results
If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:
Bleacher Report
Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'Not Accurate' That Bob Myers Hasn't Been Offered New Contract
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during an appearance on the TK Show that he has made two contract extension offers to general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers. Lacob said, via 95.7 The Game's Alex Espinoza:. "It is not accurate that he...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo After The Bucks Beat The Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury
Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
