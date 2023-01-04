ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Tesla no longer needs tax abatement for proposed refinery

By Shane Rackley
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDOq1_0k2dVo3800

According to a press release from Nueces County, Tesla is no longer seeking the 312 Tax Abatement it previously asked for. Tesla officials said that the abatement was no longer needed to move forward with their proposed $375 million lithium refining facility as previously reported.

The refinery Tesla is looking to build is a "battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility," which it states would be the first of its kind in North America.

The facility would be constructed near Robstown, on the West side of U.S. Hwy 77 and County Road 28

Nueces County Commissioners Court dropped the tax abatement discussions from Wednesday's scheduled commissioners court meeting agenda.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said, "The commissioners were happy to have those discussions even if we had to postpone them to the January 18th court meeting. It was Tesla that decided at the time that any further abatements were no longer necessary for them to move forward with the proposed refinery."

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 0

Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

New Game Room Regulations in Effect

Nueces County (News Release) – The new game room regulations went into effect for Nueces County on January 2, 2023. According to a press release sent by Nueces County, the following rules have been set for operation of a game rooms in Nueces County. May only be able to...
portasouthjetty.com

City attorney gets the boot

No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
BISHOP, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore

A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy