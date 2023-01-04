Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Manufacturing defect changing street lights purple in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you’ve noticed purple street lights while you’re driving early in the morning or at night, your eyes are not deceiving you. Some street lights in Northwest Florida have a purple hue. The Florida Department of Transportation says this is due to a manufacturing defect.
WEAR
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
WEAR
Gov. DeSantis calls Florida a refuge of sanity, takes oath of office for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said freedom lives in Florida, and called the Sunshine State a refuge of sanity after taking the oath of office for a second term on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place on the steps of the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee, just before...
Comments / 0