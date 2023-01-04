Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
emueagles.com
Eastern MBB Set to Host Central Michigan Saturday
Date Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team is to play host to Central Michigan University Saturday, Jan. 7, in the first of back-to-back games against intrastate rivals as the Chippewas come to town for a 2 p.m. Mid-American Conference tilt inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC) are coming off a home loss to Bowling Green State University in their MAC opener, Jan. 3, while the Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) won their opener at home over Miami University. The game will be the 205th in the all-time series.
emueagles.com
Back In Action: Women's Hoops Looks for Second MAC Victory at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio(EMUEagles.com) -The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team continues Mid-American Conference play Saturday, Jan. 7, when it travels to Bowling Green, Ohio, to take on the Falcons inside the Stroh Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EMU (9-3, 1-0 MAC) looks for its second conference win after...
emueagles.com
Austin, Skanes Lead Eastern to 68-67 Win Over Miami
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eagle pair of Lachelle Austin (Redford, Mich.-Wayne Memorial) and Ce'Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West) both recorded double-doubles to help lead the Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team over the Miami RedHawks 68-67 in the Mid-American Conference opener Wednesday night, Jan. 4, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan men struggle in MAC basketball opening loss
Just days after having his best performance as a collegiate player, Emoni Bates’ showing on Tuesday wasn’t enough to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team secure a win. The Ypsilanti native scored a career-high 36 points in a loss to South Carolina on Friday but shot...
emueagles.com
Lacrosse Announces Schedule for Inaugural Season
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University lacrosse team has set its inaugural season schedule with the Eagles set to play a slate of 16 regular season games in 2023, Head Coach Sara Tisdale announced today, Jan. 3. The first of those contests is slated for Feb. 16, when the Purple Eagles of Niagara University come to town for a noon game in Ypsilanti.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3
Teams are starting to come back from their holiday breaks and get back into the swing of a basketball season. Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3.
My Magic GR
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
