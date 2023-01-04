ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern MBB Set to Host Central Michigan Saturday

Date Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team is to play host to Central Michigan University Saturday, Jan. 7, in the first of back-to-back games against intrastate rivals as the Chippewas come to town for a 2 p.m. Mid-American Conference tilt inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC) are coming off a home loss to Bowling Green State University in their MAC opener, Jan. 3, while the Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) won their opener at home over Miami University. The game will be the 205th in the all-time series.
Back In Action: Women's Hoops Looks for Second MAC Victory at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio(EMUEagles.com) -The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team continues Mid-American Conference play Saturday, Jan. 7, when it travels to Bowling Green, Ohio, to take on the Falcons inside the Stroh Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EMU (9-3, 1-0 MAC) looks for its second conference win after...
Austin, Skanes Lead Eastern to 68-67 Win Over Miami

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eagle pair of Lachelle Austin (Redford, Mich.-Wayne Memorial) and Ce'Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West) both recorded double-doubles to help lead the Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team over the Miami RedHawks 68-67 in the Mid-American Conference opener Wednesday night, Jan. 4, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan men struggle in MAC basketball opening loss

Just days after having his best performance as a collegiate player, Emoni Bates’ showing on Tuesday wasn’t enough to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team secure a win. The Ypsilanti native scored a career-high 36 points in a loss to South Carolina on Friday but shot...
Lacrosse Announces Schedule for Inaugural Season

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University lacrosse team has set its inaugural season schedule with the Eagles set to play a slate of 16 regular season games in 2023, Head Coach Sara Tisdale announced today, Jan. 3. The first of those contests is slated for Feb. 16, when the Purple Eagles of Niagara University come to town for a noon game in Ypsilanti.
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
