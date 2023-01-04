ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

11-31-33-35-39

(eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $104,000

