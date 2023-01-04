Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
iBerkshires.com
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
Welcoming The First Berkshire Babies In 2023
How about some good news to pass along? We enjoy bringing you uplifting moments in our articles and this one is no exception to the rule. Congratulations to the first babies that were born locally here in Berkshires, a great way to start off 2023 if you ask me. Locally,...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Movie Nights, Hikes, and More
Berkshire County will be having a variety of events this cool first weekend of 2023 including informational hikes, pet photo ops, movie nights, and more. Benson's Pet Center will be providing people a photo op with their furry babies this Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. For a $10 donation,...
wamc.org
Bowler talks third term goals, enthusiasm for new DA Shugrue as he begins another six years as Berkshire Sheriff
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler was sworn in for a third six-year term at Berkshire County court house in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Wednesday. After 12 years on the job, he won a dominant victory in the September 2022 Democratic primary against challenger Alf Barbalunga. Bowler took his oath of office on the same day as close friend and political ally Timothy Shugrue, who won the Berkshire District Attorney race over incumbent Andrea Harrington in the same primary. WAMC caught up with Bowler just before his swearing-in to find out why he’s excited to work with Shugrue.
iBerkshires.com
Palmer Girls Down McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Charlotte Theriault Tuesday scored 11 points to lead the Palmer girls basketball team to a 37-16 win over McCann Tech. Emily Glasier scored six points to lead the Hornets. McCann Tech (1-5) goes to Athol on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
westernmassnews.com
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
theberkshireedge.com
Brenda Kelly, 54, of Pittsfield
Brenda Kelly passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on May 7, 1968 to Thomas Kelly and Laurie (Farnum) Flynn. Brenda attended Mt. Everett High School and stayed local to the Berkshires her entire life. She was a...
iBerkshires.com
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Cooking fire on Springfield Street in Chicopee
The Chicopee Fire Department was sent to Springfield Street for a cooking fire.
iBerkshires.com
Public Comments Sought on Human Service Needs in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield. The Human Services Advisory Council is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding. One of the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations is to consider the input of Pittsfield residents and others.
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be held Monday Jan. 16 starting at 8:30 am at the Venable Gym on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) campus. It has been three years since residents last gathered in person for...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
iBerkshires.com
Shugrue, Bowler Pledge 'Better, Safer' Berkshire Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — New District Attorney Timothy Shugrue pledged on Wednesday to make Berkshire County a safer and better community and be responsive to stakeholders. His first act was to create an Office of Community Engagement within the prosecutor's office. "I will express my thanks to you via the...
Comments / 0