Jeremy Renner out of surgery after accident, but remains in critical condition
Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries sustained in an accident on Sunday, and remains in a critical but stable condition, the actor’s publicist has confirmed. The 51-year-old actor was seriously injured while driving a snow plow near his home in Reno, Nevada,...
Jeremy Renner's Medical Status Revealed Following Serious Outdoor Accident
Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after a serious situation involving a snow plow occurred on Jan. 1. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Mark Ruffalo Sends Emotional Message to Jeremy Renner As He Recovers in ICU
Mark Ruffalo is sending well wishes to his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner following his snowplow accident. "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," he reportedly wrote on his Instagram Stories, per People. He also asked the public to "please send healing goodness his way." Ruffalo...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Believed Princess Diana's Death Was A 'Staged Accident' In Order For Her To Run Away From Royal Life
After it was revealed that Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, Prince Harry tried really hard to think it was just a nightmare. Prince Harry, 38, and Prince William, 40, were staying at their grandparents in Scotland when they heard the news about their mother. "With nothing to do but roam the castle and talk to myself, a suspicion took hold, which then became a firm belief. This was all a trick," the California transplant wrote in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “And for once the trick wasn’t being...
Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies after bidding fans heart-rending farewell
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans...
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident: ‘Thank you all for your kind words’
Jeremy Renner "too messed up" to type as he shares first selfie after sustaining traumatic injuries from a snow-plow accident in Washoe County near Reno, Nevada.
Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident
LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes.
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughters Share Massive Update on Charity Using Her Name
Beth Chapman's daughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore continue to keep her memory alive. On Instagram, they shared an update on the memorial fund that was set up in Beth's honor. Their update comes over three years after Beth died following a battle with cancer. Bonnie and Cecily revealed to...
‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson’s Cause Of Death Revealed
David Robinson, co-star of reality TV series Dogs Most Wanted, died of heart disease, his wife revealed to TMZ. Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series, collapsed during a Zoom call November 1 and died at the age of 50. Brooke Robinson, told TMZ results of an autopsy revealed her husband had died as the result of critical coronary artery disease. Robinson co-starred on Dog’s Most Wanted, a spinoff of the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran from 2004 to 2012. Dog’s Most Wanted, which followed Chapman’s search for wanted fugitives,...
Collider
Jeremy Renner Shares Update After Horrific Snowplow Accident
In his first update since entering the hospital, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared a photo over Instagram and thanked fans for all the support following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner kept the post short as he wasn't able to type well due to his injuries, but he sent love to everyone out there concerned for him. The update comes as the Washoe County Sheriff's Department held a press conference to clarify some of the details of Renner's accident.
