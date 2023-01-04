Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns sustained an ugly 116-103 loss at home to unranked Kansas State on Tuesday night to drop to 12-2. The game set a Big 12 Conference record for most points combined in a single game, which broke the record set on Feb. 9, 2002 when the Longhorns beat Colorado 104-95. Texas allowed 58 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, something Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry attributed to defensive lapses in the first half.
Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer
Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
Jerome Tang is in the mix for National Coach of the Year during his first season at Kansas State
The time for actually handing out the various college basketball postseason awards is still over two months away. The time for discussing the major awards, though, is an ongoing process and as teams across the country are locked into conference play one thing has become abundantly clear. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang needs to be near, if not at the very top, of any discussions regarding National Coach of the Year candidates.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103
AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night, setting a school scoring record with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in...
Veteran Kansas State Wildcats defender enters transfer portal after Sugar Bowl
A new Kansas State football player has entered the transfer portal
Kansas State vs. Texas: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 6/6 TEXAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 8:01 p.m. CT |Moody Center (10,763) | Austin, Texas. Longhorn Network / WatchESPN (link here) Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) Lance Blanks (analyst) Jacob Garza (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN 1350...
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
1350kman.com
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal
With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
westernkansasnews.com
Morning Roundup Segments | 1-3-2023 | Damar Hamlin Update, Kansas, Kansas State Bowl Recap, and High School News and Notes
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On this morning’s show, the guys talk about MNF and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury then recap Kansas and Kansas State’s bowl losses. Then in the final segment, recap high school sports news from the break and look ahead to a pair of Big 12 matchups tonight for Kansas and Kansas State.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in […] The post Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Legislative hotline available to Kansans
TOPEKA – Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call or chat away, the State Library of Kansas reminds residents. The toll-free number for the Legislative Hotline is 1-800-432-3924. Calls are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Frequently asked questions include:
WIBW
Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
Editor’s Note: Walmart provided 27 News this statement on January 4: “On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking […]
WIBW
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0