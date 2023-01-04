Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
iBerkshires.com
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
iBerkshires.com
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian Leads Hurricanes on Road at Granby
GRANBY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian scored 14 points to lead three Hoosac Valley players in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Granby, 59-28, on Tuesday night. Ashlyn Lesure scored 13, and Gabby Billetz added 10. Maryn Cappiello and Emma Meczywor finished with eight and seven, respectively. Hoosac Valley (4-3)...
iBerkshires.com
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Eagles Past Mount Greylock
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Jason Peck and Sean Warren scored 18 points apiece, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday exploded for 32 points in the third quarter of a 68-57 win over Mount Greylock. The Mounties led, 33-23, at half-time. But in the third, Warren hit three of...
iBerkshires.com
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Hills Girls, Hudson Boys Swim to Victories
HUDSON, N.Y. – Emma Avenia won a pair of events Wednesday to lead the Taconic Hills girls swim team to a 72-48 win over Hudson. Avenia won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.31 seconds and the 500 free in 6:22.63. Hudson swam unopposed and took a 40-0 decision in a...
iBerkshires.com
'Quickness, Depth' from Pope Francis Too Much for Lee
LEE, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Pope Francis girls basketball team to a 62-22 win over Lee. “Their quickness and depth was too much to overcome,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “They also passed the ball very well, making us work on defense. Credit to them. They are a good team. I’m proud of the effort from my kid. They competed the whole game.”
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Graduate Students Tours Through the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Jan. 13, students in the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the History of Art will share their thoughts on an object in the Clark's permanent collection through the perspective of new scholarship. Tours begin in the Museum Pavilion at noon. Admission to the Clark...
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Leadership Academy Applications Open
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA's Leadership Academy, a postgraduate program for educators seeking administrator licensure, will host a series of information sessions between January and March for prospective students. Applications will be accepted through April 15 and information sessions are scheduled in person and remotely this winter. The 12-month...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
