Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Grand Junction Colorado Wants To Take These Vacations Right Now
It's now six days into the new year. Are you ready for a vacation yet? People in Grand Junction, Colorado are ready to pack their bags and take off to these exciting locations. I asked on Facebook, "What would you like to do for a vacation in 2023?" Here's what...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Auto Parts Store Officially Open
Shoppers in Grand Junction, Colorado now have a new auto parts store to choose from. The new store in Orchard Mesa officially opened yesterday, January 2, 2023. This store has been some time in the making. Thankfully, with the new year comes another option to choose from. New Auto Parts...
nbc11news.com
Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home. While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?. Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a...
kubcgold.com
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
nbc11news.com
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided. California bracing for massive storm approaching the Bay Area. Residents of the west coast are once again preparing for a severe storm. Mourners pay their final respects to former Pope Benedict. Updated: 13 hours...
KJCT8
Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
kubcgold.com
A Delicious Piece of Montrose History
He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
This Is Where Grand Junction Colorado Will Celebrate ‘Bacon Day’
Most people would say every day is bacon day. Well, it just so happens, Friday, December 30, 2022 is "Bacon Day." Where in Grand Junction, Colorado does one go to celebrate this most awesome of holidays? I asked you to tell me where one can find the best bacon in the Grand Junction area. This is what you had to say.
nbc11news.com
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
KJCT8
Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote. Updated: 8 hours ago.
KJCT8
First Grand Junction babies of 2023 are twins
The county say that fewer people are using their facilities, pushing up the price. Man accused of murdering Idaho college students "studied what he practiced" Police say DNA evidence helped them close in on Bryan Kohberger, the man now being accused of murdering four Idaho college students. KJCT 0102 RECORD...
Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts
The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
Accused killer in Idaho slayings traveled through Colorado a month afterward
On Dec. 13 — exactly a month after four students were found dead at the University of Idaho — a license plate reader in Loma, Colorado captured the alleged suspect driving through town.
Burning Pickup Drives down N 12th St.
Earlier this morning, a black pickup truck caught fire on N 12th St and attempted to evade the police while still burnin
Funeral Home Director Who Illegally Sold Body Parts Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
A woman in Colorado has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally selling body parts. Megan Hess, a former Colorado funeral home director, chopped up over 500 corpses and sold the body parts for scientific research without consent, according to Reuters. Hess' mother, Shirley Koch, was also reportedly...
