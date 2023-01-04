ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

nbc11news.com

Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home. While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

A Delicious Piece of Montrose History

He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

First Grand Junction babies of 2023 are twins

The county say that fewer people are using their facilities, pushing up the price. Man accused of murdering Idaho college students "studied what he practiced" Police say DNA evidence helped them close in on Bryan Kohberger, the man now being accused of murdering four Idaho college students. KJCT 0102 RECORD...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts

The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

