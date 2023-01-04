Read full article on original website
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea was...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
wataugaonline.com
Fatal accident on NC 88 in Ashe County on Thursday
JEFFERSON – On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree.
Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old Avery County man
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old Avery County man who could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said. Douglas Eugene Styles was last seen on Black Bear Trail in Linville. He could be going to Watauga or Buncombe counties. He...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 12/30 – 1/5/23
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Felicia Ann Grindstaff Of Grier Lane Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/02/2023 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine And Was Issued A $5,000.00 Bond. Matthew Brandon Murphy Of Blue Rock Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
carolinajournal.com
Watauga County, three towns ask N.C. Supreme Court to reject Boone’s tax challenge
Watauga County and three of its towns want the N.C. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Boone. That town challenges Watauga's system for splitting local sales tax revenue. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled against Boone in what's described as a "messy, local political squabble." Watauga County and...
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Ashe County, troopers say
JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed when a car ran off the highway and hit a tree Thursday morning in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5 on NC 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A Ford Focus […]
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
WLOS.com
Four minors, one adult in 'severe crash' may not have been wearing seatbelts, police say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more details regarding a crash that shut down a roadway near McDowell High School on Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital. The Marion Police Department says on the afternoon of Jan. 3, a collision between a 2014 Ford truck and a...
wataugaonline.com
Girls on the Run of the High Country Spring Season Registration Now Open
BOONE, N.C. — For 14 years, Girls on the Run of the High Country (GOTR-HC) has provided life-changing after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. Today, the organization — whose evidence-based curriculum is known for being both fun and effective — is announcing registration for its spring season.
Two people dead after car collides with tree in Ashe County, NCSHP says
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people died Thursday morning after a crash in Ashe County on U.S. Highway 88 near Roe Hunt Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west when it ran off the road to the right and collided...
wataugaonline.com
Watauga Arts Council Announces Spring 2023 Art Classes
Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council offers affordable 5-week art courses and short workshops in a variety of mediums from highly qualified artist-teachers for all ages. WAC is excited to announce its Spring 2023 arts education courses, now open for registration and starting soon! Courses include:. Kids Drawing...
