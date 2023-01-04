ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Related
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Fatal accident on NC 88 in Ashe County on Thursday

JEFFERSON – On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Report 12/30 – 1/5/23

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Felicia Ann Grindstaff Of Grier Lane Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/02/2023 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine And Was Issued A $5,000.00 Bond. Matthew Brandon Murphy Of Blue Rock Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Girls on the Run of the High Country Spring Season Registration Now Open

BOONE, N.C. — For 14 years, Girls on the Run of the High Country (GOTR-HC) has provided life-changing after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. Today, the organization — whose evidence-based curriculum is known for being both fun and effective — is announcing registration for its spring season.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Watauga Arts Council Announces Spring 2023 Art Classes

Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council offers affordable 5-week art courses and short workshops in a variety of mediums from highly qualified artist-teachers for all ages. WAC is excited to announce its Spring 2023 arts education courses, now open for registration and starting soon! Courses include:. Kids Drawing...
BOONE, NC

