Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-12-18-23-29

(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

¶ Drawings are held nightly except Sunday.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

