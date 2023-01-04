John “Scott” Bellis, age 50, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Scott worked in construction as a project manager his entire career and was part of the Recovering community here in Holland. He was a hard worker and provided for his family well. He was a huge supporter of Zeeland East Athletics, particularly football and track as he cheered for his sons. He was extra proud of his daughter and daughter-in-law. He had a genuine love for the Lord and his faith grew here in Holland. He was loved and will be deeply missed.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO