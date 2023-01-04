Read full article on original website
First “Coffee with Council” Session Tonight Ahead of Holland City Council Meeting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – The first major step towards formulating a spending plan for Fiscal 2024 by the City of Holland is tonight. Beginning at 5 PM in Council Chambers at Holland City Hall (270 S. River Ave.), residents and other stakeholders can meet with council members and other municipal leaders to express their thoughts on what direction the Tulip City takes, beginning on July 1st. This first of two “Coffee with Council” sessions this week, this one for an hour ahead of the scheduled council business meeting, replaces the Christmas season reception hosted by Mayor Nathan Bocks.
Sandra Magadan-Mata
Sandra Magadan-Mata, age 49, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A memorial gathering for Sandra will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St, Holland, Michigan 49424. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared...
June I. Spriggs
June I. Spriggs, age 75, of Saugatuck, passed away, Monday, January 2, 2023. A time visitation will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street, Saugatuck, Michigan, 49453. A light luncheon will follow the visitation at Serendipity Bed and Breakfast, 203 Griffith Street, Saugatuck.
John “Scott” Bellis
John “Scott” Bellis, age 50, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Scott worked in construction as a project manager his entire career and was part of the Recovering community here in Holland. He was a hard worker and provided for his family well. He was a huge supporter of Zeeland East Athletics, particularly football and track as he cheered for his sons. He was extra proud of his daughter and daughter-in-law. He had a genuine love for the Lord and his faith grew here in Holland. He was loved and will be deeply missed.
Holland Police Log January 4-5, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Mary Lampe
Mary Lampe, age 90 of Zeeland passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 30, 2022. She is survived by her husband Bill Lampe; her children: Joseph and Nancy McCann, and Barbara McCann and Margie Cashman; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Laura and William Sullivan (Keagan and Annabelle), and Rosie Cashman-McCann; her stepsons: Brad Lampe and Tim Lampe; and her sister Elizabeth Hall.
Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland
BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
Eleanor Rose Moes
Eleanor Rose Moes of Holland, MI passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023. Born on July 20, 1930, to Charles and Jeannette Klungle, Eleanor was the youngest of 10 children. She lived all of her life in Holland, MI, graduating from Holland High School in 1948. On December 9, 1949, she married George Moes. She and George would go on to spend 73 years together in marriage, raising four children: Tom, Craig, Jane, and Jeff. Their family, deeply rooted in faith, were faithful members of Fourth Reformed Church, and later Christ Memorial.
Van Buren County New Year’s Eve shooting victims identified, suspect to be arraigned today
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men shot and killed at a New Year’s Eve party in Lawrence. 40-year-old Jason McCreary of Sutter Creek, California was shot in the head and died at the scene, and 35-year-old David Reed of Waverly Township died at a hospital from several gunshot wounds to the back.
Man charged in fatal shooting at New Year’s Eve party facing four felonies
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lawrence Township man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year’s gathering is now facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned on those four felony counts on...
Laura Joy Mokma
On December 31, 2022, Laura Joy Mokma, surrounded by people who loved her, was called home to heaven. She died at Holland Hospital following a struggle with blood clots due to complications from Crohn’s Disease. Laura graduated from Holland Christian Schools in 2002 and was a life-long member of...
