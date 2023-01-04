‘Winning comes with a sacrifice’: Quinnipiac must move past recent struggles heading into major conference matchups

Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Connecticut HS Coach Accused Of Shoving Player During Game, Reports Say
A Connecticut school district has suspended its high school girls basketball coach after a video of a game seemed to show him shoving a player, multiple news outlets are reporting.The Hartford Courant reported that East Hampton Schools Superintendent Paul Smith announced that Shaun Russel…
fox61.com
High school basketball coach suspended after viral video shows shoving of player
The incident happened on December 20 during a game between East Hampton and Valley Regional High. Video of the game was posted to YouTube by the outlet Valley TV.
nbcboston.com
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice
An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
Barbarajean Douglas, Lacrosse Coach, Dies
Barbarajean Douglas, a teacher and a lacrosse coach in the South Huntington schools, died Dec. 27. She coached lacrosse at both Stimson Middle School and Walt Whitman High School at different points in her career,including twice serving as head lacrosse coach at Whitman. She was Read More ...
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
NECN
Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.
A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
'Jim Jam' benefit concert to honor Fairfield Prep student killed in stabbing
The first annual 'Jim Jam' benefit concert for Jimmy McGrath will be held Saturday.
