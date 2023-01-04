ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

‘Winning comes with a sacrifice’: Quinnipiac must move past recent struggles heading into major conference matchups

By Meet the Editors
Quinnipiac Chronicle
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
HuntingtonNow

Barbarajean Douglas, Lacrosse Coach, Dies

Barbarajean Douglas, a teacher and a lacrosse coach in the South Huntington schools, died Dec. 27. She coached lacrosse at both Stimson Middle School and Walt Whitman High School at different points in her career,including twice serving as head lacrosse coach at Whitman. She was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour

The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
COVENTRY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy