Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
Taconic Hills Girls, Hudson Boys Swim to Victories
HUDSON, N.Y. – Emma Avenia won a pair of events Wednesday to lead the Taconic Hills girls swim team to a 72-48 win over Hudson. Avenia won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.31 seconds and the 500 free in 6:22.63. Hudson swam unopposed and took a 40-0 decision in a...
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
Palmer Girls Down McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Charlotte Theriault Tuesday scored 11 points to lead the Palmer girls basketball team to a 37-16 win over McCann Tech. Emily Glasier scored six points to lead the Hornets. McCann Tech (1-5) goes to Athol on Friday.
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
New Lebanon Swimmers Edge Wahconah
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The New Lebanon swim team Wednesday got a 1-2 finish in the final event of the day to secure a 91-77 win over Wahconah at the Berkshire Family YMCA. Alex Sotek, Liam Buckenroth, Allison Slater and Lance Schroder won the 400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 40.22 seconds.
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
nbcboston.com
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice
An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
