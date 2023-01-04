LYNN - Hit the books before you hit the boxing ring. That's the philosophy of Alexander Sepulveda, owner of the Private Jewels Boxing Club in Lynn.Sepulveda, a one-time boxer and now a U.S. boxing coach, has been through the ups and downs of the ring game but he believes the kids are the future."Helping these kids, helping them become educated, become future role models, help in our community," he told WBZ-TV.Sepulveda has started a program here at the gym which pushes education first and then boxing. He's laid the groundwork and the students have answered."It's easier in a place like...

