Everett, MA

iBerkshires.com

Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
CBS Boston

Lynn boxing club owner puts students' education ahead of the ring

LYNN - Hit the books before you hit the boxing ring. That's the philosophy of Alexander Sepulveda, owner of the Private Jewels Boxing Club in Lynn.Sepulveda, a one-time boxer and now a U.S. boxing coach, has been through the ups and downs of the ring game but he believes the kids are the future."Helping these kids, helping them become educated, become future role models, help in our community," he told WBZ-TV.Sepulveda has started a program here at the gym which pushes education first and then boxing. He's laid the groundwork and the students have answered."It's easier in a place like...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston Globe

A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up

The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man

Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man. The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Unseasonably warm for 2023 polar plunge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents are used to braving frigid conditions for their annual polar plunge on New Year’s Day. But this year’s event for the L Street Brownies was among the warmest they’ve ever had. With temps in the 50s, participants took the plunge into the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket

CHELSEA - A man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston. The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect. Police responded to the man's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.  No other information has been released. 
CHELSEA, MA

