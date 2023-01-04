Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Kashkari sees Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4%
Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should continue hiking interest rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday, as he set out his own forecast that the policy rate should initially pause at 5.4%.
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock
If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
chatsports.com
Recession likely but manageable, given central bank controls, says former N.Y. Fed president
Former New York Fed President William Dudley on Tuesday said an economic recession is “pretty likely” in 2023 because the central bank is working aggressively to tamp down inflation. He added that the Federal Reserve has its finger on the dial and could keep things from tipping into...
The looming recession will stop short of a full-blown financial crisis because the Fed is still in control, ex-NY Fed chief Bill Dudley says
A looming economic recession won't spiral into a full blown financial crisis, according to ex-NY Fed chief Bill Dudley. That's because the recession, which is "pretty likely" according to Dudley, will be induced by the Fed. "I think this is a recession where the Fed has the controls, when they...
8 hedge funds that made a killing by betting against the world economy last year as stocks and bonds plummeted
Some hedge fund managers made triple-digit returns in 2022 by betting against the global economy. That outperformance came in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 plunged 19%. The best-performing traders forecast steep interest-rate increases and bet against struggling currencies and government bonds. For most investors, 2022 was a year...
US News and World Report
U.S. Inflation Has Not 'Turned the Corner Yet', IMF's Gopinath Warns -FT
(Reuters) -Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday. Gita Gopinath, a deputy managing director...
Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Tuesday as oil prices sank, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when and where U.S. interest rates might peak.
MySanAntonio
French inflation unexpectedly slows, easing pressure on ECB
French inflation unexpectedly slowed in December, adding to signs of easing price pressure throughout the euro area. With slower energy and services inflation, consumer prices rose 6.7% from a year earlier after record increases of 7.1% in October and November. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected an acceleration to 7.3% in the final month of 2022, in part due to the government beginning to phase out fuel discounts.
You May Both Suffer and Benefit from Fed's Rate Increases
Higher for longer. This seemed to be the message from the Federal Reserve’s minutes of its meeting in December. In other words, it appears that the Fed will raise interest rates higher than some investors expected and leave them higher for longer than some investors anticipated. That would mean...
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Investors Digest Solid Jobs Data
U.S. Treasury yields reversed and moved higher on Thursday as investors assessed expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy plans after strong jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 1 basis point to 3.718% after trading lower earlier. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading 7.3 basis points higher at around 4.46% after dipping less than a basis point.
Companies Are Using This Highly Effective Strategy to Retain Employees Amid Inflation
It's simple — but costly.
Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates this year more than they had previously forecast. In the minutes of...
S&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace.
Fed's Bullard says 2023 may be year inflation surge wilts
Jan 5 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard said Thursday the new year could finally bring some welcome relief on the inflation front. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee “has taken aggressive action during 2022, with ongoing increases in the policy rate planned for 2023, and this has returned inflation expectations to a level consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target,” Bullard said in material prepared for a presentation before a meeting held by the CFA Society St. Louis. “During 2023, actual inflation will likely follow inflation expectations to a lower level as the real economy normalizes,” he said.
Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-China rebound hopes lift EM stocks, Poland seen holding rates
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit three-week highs on Wednesday on hopes of an economic boost to China following the easing of its zero-COVID policy, while a softer dollar supported EM currencies ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF...
US News and World Report
BOJ to Raise Forecasts for Key Inflation Gauge - Sources
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is putting more emphasis on an inflation gauge that excludes fuel costs, and will likely raise its projections for the index's growth in quarterly forecasts due this month, said three sources familiar with its thinking. The upgrade would underscore the central bank's growing conviction...
Investopedia
Fed Confirms Inflation Remains Bigger Priority Than Employment
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting reiterated the central bank's resolve to control inflation above all else. Fed officials expect a resilient labor market throughout 2023. Markets see-sawed with stocks and bonds ending the day in the green despite the Fed's stance. Concern that inflation might prove "more persistent...
